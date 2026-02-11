Denver Summit FC Announces Inaugural Coaching Staff

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the club's inaugural coaching and high-performance staff ahead of its first season in the National Women's Soccer League. Led by Head Coach Nick Cushing, the staff brings a wealth of experience across the professional, international, and collegiate levels, positioning Summit FC to build a world-class environment for players on and off the pitch.

Joining Cushing on the technical staff are Angela Salem and Alan Mahon as assistant coaches, along with former England international Karen Bardsley as Goalkeeping Coach, and James Mitchell as Video Coach.

"Our staff reflects the standards and ambition of this club from day one," said Nick Cushing, Head Coach of Denver Summit FC. "Each of these individuals brings elite expertise, strong character, and a player-first mindset. Together, we are building an environment that supports high performance, development, and a style of football that our players and fans will be proud of."

Salem arrives in Denver after serving as an Assistant Coach with Bay FC and previously with the Washington Spirit. Prior to moving into coaching, she played professionally for 12 years, including nine seasons in the NWSL with clubs such as Portland Thorns FC, Boston Breakers, and Western New York Flash, as well as international experience in Australia and Finland. Salem holds a USSF B License.

Mahon brings extensive international experience to Summit FC after a successful playing career across England and Europe, including stints with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Burnley, and Sporting CP. A former Republic of Ireland international, Mahon has transitioned into coaching at the highest level, including with the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team and with Manchester City Women.

Bardsley joins the club as Goalkeeping Coach, joining Summit FC after one of the most decorated goalkeeping careers in the women's game. Born in California, Bardsley played college soccer at Cal State Fullerton before earning more than 80 caps for England and winning multiple major trophies over nearly a decade at Manchester City. Since retiring, Bardsley has continued her coaching development through academy leadership and elite player mentoring.

Mitchell joins Summit FC as Video Coach after most recently serving as a Football Analyst with Arsenal Women. The Scottish analyst brings extensive international experience, including recent work with the Scotland Women's National Team during the 2024 Nations League and European Qualifiers. Mitchell previously spent time with the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and as a Performance Analyst with Florida State University Women's Soccer during their national championship campaign.

