Kansas City Current Trades Midfielder Claire Hutton to Bay FC
Published on February 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has agreed to a trade with Bay FC for midfielder Claire Hutton for $1.1 million in intra-league transfer funds, the clubs announced on Wednesday.
Hutton joined the Kansas City Current in December 2023 as a 17-year-old through the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Under-18 Entry Mechanism. She made her professional debut in March 2024 and started 19 of 22 regular season matches. She was a finalist for both NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2024.
In 2025, the midfielder started 22 of 25 regular season contests and dished out a pair of assists. She was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team and was a finalist for NWSL Midfielder of the Year.
