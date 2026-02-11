Houston Dash Extend Partnership Agreement with Magellan Corporation

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and global steel distributor Magellan Corporation today announced an extension of their multi-year partnership through the 2026 season. Magellan Corporation was among the first organizations to sign a sponsorship agreement solely focused on the Dash in 2023.

"Magellan Corporation believed in the Houston Dash from the very beginning, and that early commitment continues to mean a great deal to our club," said Houston Dash Chief Revenue Officer, Nico Zini. "This extension reflects not only the strength and longevity of our relationship, but also a shared belief in the power of women's sports to inspire, connect and drive meaningful impact in our community. We are proud to continue wearing Magellan's logo on our kits and to bring this partnership to life through experiences that resonate with our fans, our players and the next generation of athletes."

As part of the renewed agreement, the Magellan Corporation logo will continue to appear on the right sleeve of the club's primary, secondary and alternative kits. The partnership also includes exclusive hospitality experiences for Magellan Corporation partners and clients throughout the season, along with continued support of Dynamo and Dash Charities, the club's nonprofit arm. In addition, Magellan Corporation will serve as the presenting partner of the "Player for a Day" initiative this season.

The Player for a Day initiative celebrates a local youth soccer fan with an honorary contract with the club. The experience features a contract signing ceremony with President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, plus a behind-the-scenes tour of Shell Energy Stadium prior to a Dash match.

Magellan Corporation, which was founded in 1985, is an international distributor of specialty steels and metallurgical products. It has a reputation as an exemplary corporate citizen, with a decades-long history of supporting charitable, cultural, civic and athletic organizations, with a particular emphasis on initiatives that promote gender equality.

Houston is one of Magellan Corporation's largest distribution hubs, as well as being home to many of its valued clients.

