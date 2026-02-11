Kansas City to Host Pacific Four Series Double-Header; Four of Biggest Nations in Global Women's Rugby to Face off at CPKC Stadium

Kansas City, MO - World Rugby, in partnership with USA Rugby and TEG Rugby Live, has officially announced Kansas City will host a monumental double-header as part of the 2026 Pacific Four Series, the sixth edition of the annual intercontinental elite women's rugby competition between the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. CPKC Stadium will play host to a double-header of matches with Canada facing the Black Ferns, and USA squaring off with Australia.

The Pacific Four Series brings together four of the most successful women's rugby nations in the world, as USA, Canada, and Australia seek to de-throne the defending champions, New Zealand. Since the series's start in 2021, the Black Ferns have been the most successfulteam with three titles in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Tickets for all Pacific Four Series matches will go on pre-sale on February 17th, with general sale tickets available from February 19th. Fans can register for pre-sale access here.

USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren said: "Welcoming all participating unions for the Pacific FourSeries this year is an exciting benchmark for USA Rugby, bringing the world class tournament and teams to our US fanbase. With the Women's Rugby World Cup 2033 now one year closer,these multi-match events act as building blocks towards our goal of record success in 2033. Last year was a historic year for women's rugby, we're ready to continue that momentum thisspring with a strong collective of host cities, partners and players."

Five of the six matches in the 2026 Pacific Four Series will be hosted in the United States,with Sacramento (Heart Health Park), Kansas City (CPKC Stadium), and Chicago (SeatGeek Stadium) set to welcome fans across three consecutive weeks in April. This slate of games is significant in underscoring USA Rugby's growing popularity and role in the global game, in the lead-up to hosting the Men's and Women's Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033,respectively.

In Kansas City, the Women's Eagles will play Australia at CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team and home of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current. The KC region has established itself as a standoutsports destination, delivering a first-rate fan atmosphere and premier venues that attract a wide range of world-class athletic events, including USA Rugby. These Pacific Four Series matchesfollow on from last year's USA vs Canada women's rugby match at CPKC Stadium, which set the

all-time attendance record for a women's rugby match. 10,518 remains the largeststandalone attendance for a USA Women's Rugby match ever.

"We are thrilled to once again welcome the USA Women's Eagles to CPKC Stadium as the world's top women's rugby players compete in the Pacific Four Series," said Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "CPKC Stadium is proud to host USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, bringing rugby fans from around the globe back to Kansas City. We are looking forward to another memorable, inspiring showcase of world-class rugby at the first stadium in the world purpose-built for women's professional sports."

"Kansas City and CPKC Stadium have made their presence known as a premiere destination for world-class women's sports competition," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. "We were proud to set a new American attendance record for a women's rugby match in 2025, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of fans once again this spring."

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: "The US is at the heart of our global strategy to grow the reach, visibility and impact ahead of men's and women's Rugby World Cups being hosted in the US in 2031 and 33 respectively. Partnering with our national federations andcities enthusiastically engaged in the host selection process, we are excited to be bringing some of the very best rugby content to sports fans in the US ahead of these iconic events. The Pacific Four embodies that vision and we can't wait to see the world's best in action in Kansas City, Sacramento and Chicago later this year."

Event promoters TEG Rugby Live are the US delivery partner for USA Rugby and WorldRugby, and are excited to bring a top-tier Pacific Four Series experience to fans in America.

Stephen Cottrell TEG Rugby Live Managing Director said: "Everyone at TEG Rugby Live is incredibly proud to partner with USA Rugby and World Rugby as their official U.S. delivery partner, and we're thrilled to announce the 2026 Pacific Four Series matches coming to Sacramento, Kansas City, and Chicago. Women's rugby in the U.S. is experiencingphenomenal growth, gaining momentum at an extraordinary pace as we build toward the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil in 2033. Bringing four of the world's most successfuland exciting rugby nations to American fans for these historic matchups is something we're genuinely excited to deliver."

As with last year's tournament, matches will be available in the US on Paramount + andglobally through local broadcast partners as well as on RugbyPass TV, ensuring fans across the world can follow the action.

Full Pacific Four Series Fixtures and Locations*

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, California

USA vs New Zealand (4:00PM PT)

Canada vs Australia (7:00PM PT)

Friday, April 17, 2026 - CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Canada vs New Zealand (5:15PM CT)

USA vs Australia (8:00PM CT)

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Seatgeek Stadium - Chicago, Illinois

USA vs Canada (7:30PM CT)

*Australia vs New Zealand taking place in Australia







