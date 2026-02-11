Kansas City Current Acquires 2024 NWSL Midfielder, Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune

Published on February 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has acquired midfielder Croix Bethune, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year who won gold with the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games, from the Washington Spirit, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

In exchange for Bethune, the Current sent $900,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an additional $100,000 in allocation funds. Bethune's contract with Kansas City runs through the 2027 season.

"We are excited to welcome Croix to Kansas City," said KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "The Kansas City Current is the preeminent example of a club attracting, investing in and developing elite young talent like Croix. Croix is a remarkable player who brings such an infectious joy to the sport, thrives in big moments and creates opportunities for herself and for her teammates. She shares the same championship-winning mindset that is paramount at the Current, making her a perfect fit for our club."

Bethune earned her first United States Women's National Team (USWNT) call-up in May/June 2024 and was selected as an alternate for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team shortly after. She was named to the matchday roster for three of the USA's group stage matches in the Olympic Games, subbing in during the 79th minute against Australia on July 31, 2024, to be eligible for the gold medal the USWNT won. Bethune's USWNT debut came on July 13, 2024, in a friendly against Mexico in the buildup to the Olympics, and she scored her first USWNT goal last month in a 5-0 win over Chile on Jan. 27.

A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Bethune had a decorated youth national team career before her senior team berth. She helped the U.S. Under-15 Women's National Team win the 2016 Concacaf U-15 Championship where she landed on the Best XI Team. One of the youngest players on the U-17 squad, she guided the Stars and Stripes to the 2017 Concacaf U-17 Championship and competed at the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup. She also played in friendlies at the U-23 level in 2022.

"Croix is an exceptional playmaker with limitless potential," said KC Current general manager Ryan Dell. "Her elite creativity and passing ability combined with her tactical versatility - plus her resilience and passion - make her a great fit for our club, on and off the pitch. We are thrilled to welcome Croix to Kansas City and are excited about the future of our team."

The third overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft to the Washington Spirit, Bethune put together one of the most decorated rookie seasons in league history. She tallied five goals and 10 assists - tying the NWSL's single season assists record - in 17 regular season matches before suffering a season-ending injury. The four-time NWSL Rookie of the Month and three-time NWSL Best XI of the Month selection went on to be the league's 2024 Rookie of the Year and collect Best XI First Team honors. She also won the inaugural NWSL Midfielder of the Year award.

The attacking midfielder returned to the pitch post-injury on April 26, 2025, finishing the season with two goals and two assists in 20 regular season games for the Spirit. Bethune scored in a semifinal win over the Portland Thorns to help Washington secure a spot in its second straight championship final. She was tabbed to the NWSL Best XI Second Team at the end of the 2025 campaign.

"I am incredibly grateful and excited to officially join the Kansas City Current family," said Bethune. "It is an honor to represent a club that exemplifies relentless energy, togetherness and a world-class commitment to elevating women's sports. It's Teal Time, KC BABY!"

Bethune was a standout at the University of Southern California from 2019-22 where she totaled 26 goals and 23 assists in 50 appearances. Following an injury her freshman season, she garnered three consecutive First Team All-Pac 12 honors and was named the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year in 2021 and 2022. She received back-to-back First Team All-America recognition as a junior and senior, the same seasons she was chosen as a semifinalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy.

She then returned to her home state to play her graduate season at the University of Georgia in 2023, totaling four goals and five assists in 15 games en route to earning Second Team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Second Team All-America honors. She was also the 2023 SEC Tournament MVP for leading the Bulldogs to their first conference title.







