LouCity, Racing Launch Kids Club with Mascot Reveal Soon

Published on February 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC have launched a Kids Club ahead of the 2026 season, creating a new platform for young fans to engage with their professional soccer teams.

Open to children ages 4-13, the LouCity & Racing Kids Club is presented by YMCA of Greater Louisville. Membership includes six tickets - three to LouCity games, three to Racing - along with a drawstring bag, T-shirt and membership card with lanyard.

Fans can sign up their little ones by visiting LouCity.com/kidsclub or RacingLouFC.com/kidsclub. Cost is just $35 for the general public, or $30 for children of season ticket members, LouCity & Racing Academy players as well as YMCA members.

As part of the launch, Kids Club members are invited to a special event Saturday, March 7, at the Muhammad Ali Center where LouCity and Racing will unveil their new mascots. The mascots will play a central role in the Kids Club experience, appearing at matches and future club events throughout the season.

The LouCity & Racing Kids Club reflects the club's commitment to growing the game in Louisville while creating meaningful experiences for the next generation of fans.







