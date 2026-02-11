LouCity, Racing Release Developmental Team Schedules

February 11, 2026

Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC have released the 2026 schedules for the club's development teams, competing in USL League Two and the USL W League, respectively.

The LouCity schedule features 12 games from May through July. The nine-game Racing slate will run from mid-May through late June.

Home games for both teams will be held at the Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC training facility (801 Edith Rd.) and will be free to attend.

This is the inaugural season in which LouCity fields a team in USL League Two. USL League Two is the premier men's pre-professional league in the United States with more than 140 clubs across 37 states.

Racing has competed in the USL W League since 2022. In 2025, Racing finished the season with a 6-2-2 record, good for second in the Valley Division of the Central Conference.

For more information, visit LouCity/com/leaguetwo and RacingLouFC.com/wleague.

2026 Louisville City FC USL League Two schedule

(Home games in bold and all times eastern)

Wednesday, May 13 at Dayton Dutch Lions FC (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 vs. West Virginia United (6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 24 vs. Toledo Villa FC (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 27 at Dayton Dutch Lions FC (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 3 at Northern Indiana FC (6 p.m.)

Sunday, June 7 at Toledo Villa FC (5 p.m)

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Dayton Dutch Lions FC (6 p.m.)

Saturday, June 20 at Kings Hammer Columbus (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 24 vs. West Virginia United (6 p.m.)

Saturday, June 27 vs. Kings Hammer Columbus (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Northern Indiana FC (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 7 at West Virginia United (6 p.m.)

2026 Racing Louisville FC W League schedule

(Home games in bold and all times eastern)

Wednesday, May 13 at Indy Eleven (7 p.m.)

Sunday, May 24 vs. Toledo Villa (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Indy Eleven (6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 30 at Dayton Dutch Lions (6 p.m.)

Sunday, June 7 at Toledo Villa (2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 10 at Indy Eleven (TBD)

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Dayton Dutch Lions (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 24 at Dayton Dutch Lions (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 27 vs. Toledo Villa (6 p.m.)







