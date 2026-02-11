Washington Spirit Trades Croix Bethune to Kansas City Current

Published on February 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit traded midfielder Croix Bethune to the Kansas City Current in exchange for a club-record $100k in allocation funds and $900k in transfer threshold funds, the third-largest return in NWSL history and a top ten global transfer, which will be used to attract and retain top talent, the club announced today.

"We are grateful to Croix for her contributions over the past two seasons," said President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter. "After conversations about her desire to explore development opportunities in a different environment, we were able to structure a deal that honored her request while securing significant value for our club, making it the third-highest intra-league transfer in NWSL history and a top ten mark globally. We evaluate every situation on its individual merits, and in this case, the alignment of player goals and organizational value made sense for all parties. That said, our focus is on the talented core we have returning. We're heading into 2026 healthy, deep and ready to win."

Bethune was drafted by the Spirit with the third overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and helped the Spirit to two successful seasons. The midfielder tallied five goals and ten assists in her rookie season, being named both the Rookie and Midfielder of the Year despite missing time due to injury. Bethune returned from injury in 2025 and earned NWSL Second XI honors as well.

"Thank you to the Washington Spirit for drafting me two years ago and giving me the opportunity to represent DC," said Bethune. "To the Spirit fanbase - you all are incredible and made my time playing at Audi Field even more special. I wish the club nothing but the best moving forward."

The Spirit season kicks off in March with Spirit Fest, the team's annual free fan event on March 8 at 2 p.m. at The Anthem in DC.







