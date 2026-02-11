Washington Spirit Trades Croix Bethune to Kansas City Current
Published on February 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit traded midfielder Croix Bethune to the Kansas City Current in exchange for a club-record $100k in allocation funds and $900k in transfer threshold funds, the third-largest return in NWSL history and a top ten global transfer, which will be used to attract and retain top talent, the club announced today.
"We are grateful to Croix for her contributions over the past two seasons," said President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter. "After conversations about her desire to explore development opportunities in a different environment, we were able to structure a deal that honored her request while securing significant value for our club, making it the third-highest intra-league transfer in NWSL history and a top ten mark globally. We evaluate every situation on its individual merits, and in this case, the alignment of player goals and organizational value made sense for all parties. That said, our focus is on the talented core we have returning. We're heading into 2026 healthy, deep and ready to win."
Bethune was drafted by the Spirit with the third overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and helped the Spirit to two successful seasons. The midfielder tallied five goals and ten assists in her rookie season, being named both the Rookie and Midfielder of the Year despite missing time due to injury. Bethune returned from injury in 2025 and earned NWSL Second XI honors as well.
"Thank you to the Washington Spirit for drafting me two years ago and giving me the opportunity to represent DC," said Bethune. "To the Spirit fanbase - you all are incredible and made my time playing at Audi Field even more special. I wish the club nothing but the best moving forward."
The Spirit season kicks off in March with Spirit Fest, the team's annual free fan event on March 8 at 2 p.m. at The Anthem in DC. Tickets are available here. Then on March 13 at 8 p.m., the Spirit begins its quest for a third consecutive NWSL Championship appearance when it faces Portland Thorns FC in the team's 2026 home opener at Audi Field. Tickets are available.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 11, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Announces Inaugural Coaching Staff - Denver Summit FC
- Kansas City Current Acquires 2024 NWSL Midfielder, Rookie of the Year Croix Bethune - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Trades Croix Bethune to Kansas City Current - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Trades Midfielder Claire Hutton to Bay FC - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Acquires Midfielder Claire Hutton in Intra-League Transfer with Kansas City Current - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Extend Partnership Agreement with Magellan Corporation - Houston Dash
- Hailie Mace Brings Defense-First Mentality to Orlando - Orlando Pride
- LouCity, Racing Release Developmental Team Schedules - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City to Host Pacific Four Series Double-Header; Four of Biggest Nations in Global Women's Rugby to Face off at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Announce Promotions and Additions to the Staff - Houston Dash
- 2026 NC Courage Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - North Carolina Courage
- LouCity, Racing Launch Kids Club with Mascot Reveal Soon - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Trades Croix Bethune to Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone Honored as One of ADWEEK's Most Powerful Women in Sports
- Washington Spirit Announces Initial 2026 Preseason Roster
- Washington Spirit Signs Two to Short-Term Injury Replacement Contracts