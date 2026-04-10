Houston Dash Sign Two-Time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Natalie Bain

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of defender Natalie Bain through the 2026 NWSL season. Bain joined the Dash for preseason as a non-roster invitee and she will join the team in May at the conclusion of her academic term at Xavier.

Bain has been a cornerstone of the Xavier Musketeers backline since her freshman season, developing into one of the most decorated players in program history. A multi-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, she earned First Team All-Big East honors three times and was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice. Her performances during her senior campaign also earned her a call-up to the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team for the first time in October 2025, where she trained concurrently with the senior national team.

As a senior, Bain started all 21 matches and led Xavier to a Big East Tournament title, contributing three goals, four assists and 1,646 minutes played, while anchoring a defense that recorded 12 shutouts. Her performance earned Frist Team All-Big East and Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.

In 2024, Bain was named a United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American and Big East Defensive Player of the Year after starting all 21 matches, logging a team-high 1,845 minutes among field players and helping the Musketeers post 10 shutouts while adding a career-high three goals.

During her junior and sophomore campaigns, Bains helped Xavier match a program record with 13 shutouts in 2023 earning First Team All-Big East and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America honors. As a freshman, she started all 23 matches, contributing to four goals (two goals and two assists) and helping the team record 11 shutouts, while earning All-Big East Second Team and All-Freshman Team honors.

Prior to Xavier, Bain starred at Notre Dame Academy leading the program to an undefeated run to the state championship as a senior. She was named USA Today High School Player of the Year and earned United Soccer Coaches High School All-America honors. She also competed for Kings Hammer Academy, earning ECNL all-conference recognition.







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