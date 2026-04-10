Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Unveil Revamped 2026 Pub Partner Program
Published on April 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride today announced the launch of an expanded and fully integrated Pub Partner Program for the 2026 season, uniting 19 Central Florida bars and restaurants in support of both teams. This year's upgraded program ensures every partner location will broadcast all Orlando City and Orlando Pride matches throughout the season.
The 2026 roster welcomes three new additions-District Dive (Milk District), Outpost Neighborhood Tavern (Lake Eola) and The Final Whistle at Thornton Park Pub (Thornton Park)-joining 16 returning partners:
Burton's Thornton Park
City Pub at MCO (Orlando International Airport)
Fixtion Restaurant & Bar (Downtown)
Gnarly Barley (Lake Ivanhoe)
Hideaway Bar (Lake Ivanhoe)
Hollerbach's German Restaurant (Sanford)
Kiwi's Pub & Grill (Altamonte Springs)
Paddywagon Irish Pub (Dr. Phillips)
Pour Choice Tap House (Mills)
Rivals: Activity Bar (Downtown)
Sly Fox Pub (Downtown)
Sports & Social Orlando (I-Drive)
The Cask Tavern (Downtown)
The Castle Irish Pub & Restaurant (College Park)
The Copper Rocket (Maitland)
Vanbarry's Public House (Edgewood)
In addition to airing every match, select partners will host official watch parties throughout the season. The 2026 watch party schedule is listed below:
Date & Time (ET) Location Matchup
April 12 at 7 p.m. Pour Choice Tap House City at Columbus Crew
April 24 at 5:30 p.m. Sports & Social Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC
May 2 at 7 p.m. Hideaway Bar City at Inter Miami CF
May 12 at 8 p.m. Pour Choice Tap House Pride at Boston Legacy FC
July 31 at 8 p.m. Gnarly Barley Pride at North Carolina Courage
Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Gnarly Barley City at Red Bull New York
Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. Hideaway Bar Pride at Washington Spirit
Sept. 9 at 7:30 p,m. Outpost Neighborhood Tavern City at Atlanta United FC
Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Outpost Neighborhood Tavern Pride at Kansas City Current
Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sports & Social Orlando City at Philadelphia Union
Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Castle Irish Pub & Restaurant City at Toronto FC
Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The Castle Irish Pub & Restaurant Pride at Seattle Reign FC
As part of the Club's continued partnership with Heineken, fans attending any official watch party can enjoy discounted Heineken specials and enter for chances to win prizes, including Orlando City and Orlando Pride match tickets, autographed merchandise and exclusive team swag.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Unveil Revamped 2026 Pub Partner Program - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Sign Two-Time Big East Defensive Player of the Year Natalie Bain - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC's Kayla Duran Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Late Goal Sends Kansas City Current to Teal Rising Cup Championship in 2-1 Win over Corinthians SC - Kansas City Current
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