Gotham FC's Kayla Duran Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on April 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC defender Kayla Duran

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC defender Kayla Duran(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Defender Kayla Duran suffered an ACL injury in her right knee in Saturday's match at Kansas City and will be placed on the season-ending injury list, Gotham FC announced.

"Our hearts are with Kayla," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She will have our full support every step of the way in her recovery, and we know she will return stronger."

Duran, 26, joined Gotham FC in July 2025, competing in the second half of the NWSL season, the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup and the FIFA Women's Champions Cup. She recently signed an extension through 2027, appearing in five matches and starting four to open the 2026 campaign. She has made 19 total appearances across all competitions since joining Gotham.

Before turning professional, the Massachusetts native began her collegiate career at Boston College, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors before transferring to Brown University. At Brown, she was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America recognition. She concluded her collegiate playing career at USC.

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