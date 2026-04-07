Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC will have five players representing their countries during the upcoming FIFA international window, with the group set to compete in 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), defender Jess Carter (England), midfielder Talia Sommer (Israel) and forwards Guro Reiten (Norway) and Esther González (Spain) have each earned senior national team call-ups.

They join 9 previously announced Gotham FC players selected to represent the United States at the senior and U-23 levels, bringing the club's total number of international call-ups this window to 14.

Berger and two-time world champions Germany will look to continue their perfect start to World Cup qualifying, hosting Austria on April 14 before traveling for a return fixture on April 18.

Carter and reigning European champions England have also opened qualifying with two wins from two and will host Spain on April 14 before traveling to face Iceland on April 18. The match against Spain will feature a meeting between Gotham FC teammates Carter and González.

González and Spain have likewise begun their qualifying campaign with a perfect record and will face England on April 14 before hosting Ukraine on April 18.

Reiten and Norway will take on Slovenia twice during the window, hosting the side on April 14 before traveling for the reverse fixture on April 18. Norway currently sits just behind Germany in its qualifying group with one win and one loss.

Sommer and Israel will look to rebound after two opening losses in qualifying, hosting Luxembourg on April 14 before traveling to face Luxembourg again on April 18.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026

Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC

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