Bay FC Defender Brooklyn Courtnall to Withdraw from Canada Women's National Team Camp Due to Injury

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Canada Soccer announced today that Brooklyn Courtnall has withdrawn from the upcoming Women's National Team camp. Due to a minor injury suffered in Bay FC's match April 5, both club and federation medical staffs agreed to let Courtnall recover and rehabilitate with the club's medical staff in the Bay Area.

Courtnall had been set to join Canada's senior squad for the second time in 2026 as it visited Brazil for FIFA Series 2026TM matches against Zambia, Korea Republic and Brazil. She earned her first senior call-up earlier this year as Canada claimed silver in the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, taking on Argentina, Colombia, and the United States. The USC product has appeared in each of Bay FC's four matches in NWSL play in 2026, tallying three starts and logging 325 minutes.

Bay FC will return to action April 17 as Canadian side Ottawa Rapid FC visits the Bay Area for an international friendly. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club will celebrate Star Wars night alongside the contest. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026

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