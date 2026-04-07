Nine Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Nine players from Angel City Football Club (ACFC) have received international call-ups for the April 7-18 international window, representing their respective senior and youth national teams.

Defenders Emily Sams and Gisele Thompson have been called into training camp with the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of a three-match series against Japan on April 11, April 14, and April 17.

Sams is set to earn her 10th senior cap after being selected in January, shortly after signing with Angel City FC. She appeared in two January friendlies, wearing the captain's armband in a 5-0 win over Chile, where she scored her first international goal and recorded her first assist. Sams has represented the United States at multiple youth levels, including the U-19, U-20, and U-23 Women's National Teams. She earned her first senior call-up in 2024 and was named to the roster that captured the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Sams made her senior debut on October 27, 2024, starting and playing 90 minutes in a 3-1 friendly victory over Iceland.

Thompson receives her eighth senior national team call-up following her recent selection for the SheBelieves Cup, where the United States won all three matches against Argentina, Canada, and Colombia. She most recently appeared in two January friendlies, contributing to a 6-0 win over Paraguay and a 5-0 victory over Chile.

Defender Evelyn Shores and Midfielder Riley Tiernan have received call-ups to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team ahead of upcoming matches in Spain against the Netherlands (April 10), Denmark (April 13), and Scotland or France (April 16).

Shores, who was recently called into the first U-23 Women's National Team camp of 2026 in Miami, has represented the United States at both the U-23 and U-20 levels. In 2025, she was the only collegiate player named to the U.S. U-23 roster. Shores scored her first international goal in a 2-1 victory over Germany with the U-23 team and previously helped the U-20 USWNT win the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup.

Tiernan earns another U-23 call-up following a strong rookie season with ACFC. She was first called up to the U-23 team in May 2025 and earned her first cap on May 30, 2025, appearing as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Germany. Prior to that, Tiernan attended a U-20 Women's National Team camp in December 2021.

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller was recently called up to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team training camp in Chula Vista, California, as the team prepared for the upcoming 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she serves as team captain. The U-20 WNT is set to face Brazil on April 11 and April 15. Fuller returns to international duty after being called up in 2025 for the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship in Costa Rica. She was also part of the U-20 squad that earned a 1-0 victory over China during the December FIFA window. In 2024, Fuller helped the United States secure a third-place finish at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Midfielders Ary Borges and Maiara Niehues have both been called up to the Brazil Women's National Team for the upcoming international window as Brazil is set to face South Korea (April 11), Zambia (April 14), and Canada (April 18).

Borges is set to reach her 50th appearance for the Brazil Women's National Team after debuting in September 2020. Borges played a key role in Brazil's 2022 Copa América Femenina title run and made history at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, scoring her first senior international goal and recording a hat trick in Brazil's 4-0 group stage win over Panama, earning Player of the Match honors. She finished the tournament with three goals and one assist. Borges has represented Brazil in the FIFA Women's World Cup, Copa América, SheBelieves Cup, and Olympic qualifying competitions. This marks her first call-up since joining Angel City FC in January 2026.

Niehues receives her second consecutive senior national team call-up after earning her first in February 2026, where Brazil secured a 5-2 victory over Costa Rica. She previously represented Brazil at the U-20, U-18, U-17, and U-16 levels from 2020-22. Across youth competitions, Niehues recorded eight goals and four assists and helped lead her U-20 team, which won the bronze medal at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022.

Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir is on track to earn her 57th cap for the Iceland Women's National Team for its upcoming 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches. Jónsdóttir has earned 48 senior caps, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists. She made her senior debut in September 2020 against Latvia, scoring two goals in her first appearance. She previously represented Iceland at the U-19 level, recording 10 goals and seven assists. Iceland will face Ukraine (April 14, 2026) and England (April 18, 2026).

Forward Casey Phair will earn her 18th cap with the South Korea Women's National Team. Most recently, Phair was part of the squad for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, where South Korea advanced to the semifinals. Phair has recorded four goals in 14 senior caps and remains the youngest player to debut at a FIFA Women's World Cup, accomplishing the feat in 2023. South Korea will face Brazil (April 11, 2026), Canada (April 14, 2026), and Zambia (April 18, 2026).







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