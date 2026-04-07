Bay FC Forward Keira Barry to Join England Women's National Team for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - England Football announced today that Bay FC forward Keira Barry will join the England Women's National Team for a pair of 2027 World Cup qualifying matches vs. Spain and Iceland. Barry's selection marks her first to a senior national team and her first international call-up of 2026.

Barry was originally selected to England's U-23 squad for the April international window alongside her Bay FC teammate, defender Anouk Denton. The forward represented England internationally throughout her youth and professional career, last featuring for the Young Lionesses U-23 side in December 2025. She has impressed her first action with Bay FC, making her club and NWSL debut as a substitute March 14 against Denver Summit FC, and scoring her first NWSL goal March 28, also her first NWSL start.

The Manchester United product joins a squad of 24-players selected by Head Coach Sarah Wiegman in preparation for two 2027 World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Iceland. England will face Spain on Tuesday, April 14 at Wembley Stadium, connected by EE, before travelling to Reykjavik to play Iceland in the historic 500th game for the Lionesses on Saturday, April 18.

Barry is one of several Bay FC players set to join their respective international squads in April for five federations. Defender Sydney Collins (Canada), defender Aldana Cometti (Argentina), Anouk Denton (England U-23's), midfielder Claire Hutton (United States), forwards Onyeka Gamero and Alex Pfeiffer (U.S. U-20's), forward Cristiana Girelli (Italy), and midfielder Taylor Huff and Jordan Silkowitz (U.S. U-23's), also will take the pitch during the international window running April 7-18.

Bay FC will return to action on April 17 as Canadian side Ottawa Rapid FC visits the Bay Area for an international friendly. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club will celebrate Star Wars night alongside the contest - tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026

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