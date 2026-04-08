Chicago Stars FC Defender Kathrin Hendrich Wins National Women's Soccer League Save of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC defender Kathrin Hendrich earned the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Week 4 Save of the Week, the league announced today. The honor is the German international's first weekly award win.

In the 30th minute of Chicago's April 3 road match against Utah Royals FC, the ball deflected off a Chicago Stars player and the Utah Royals gained possession. Utah's Dayana Pierre-Louis chipped the ball up and over two defenders for teammate Cece Delzer, who entered the 18-yard box and passed back to Pierre-Louis to escape pressure from Chicago's Maitane and Sam Staab. Standing near the penalty spot, Pierre-Louis took a one-touch shot, sending Chicago Stars goalkeeper Katie Atkinson diving to reach the ball at full extension.

The ball looked like it would fly just out of Atkinson's reach, but Hendrich instinctively fell back towards the net to provide more coverage in goal, positioning herself perfectly to clear a shot on target off the goal line with a header to keep the match scoreless.

The award is Hendrich's first weekly honor since the defender joined the Chicago Stars midway through the 2025 season and the first weekly award win for a Chicago Stars player in 2026. The award caps a momentous match for the German defender, who also recorded her first start this season following her return from injury in Chicago's March 28 match in San Diego, in addition to captaining the Stars for the first time April 3.

Following the international break, Hendrich and Chicago Stars FC will resume their regular season campaign with a three-match homestand at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The Chicago Stars return to action against Boston Legacy FC on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT for the club's Celebration of Black Culture match. The Stars then host reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC, for their College Night midweek match on April 29 at 7 p.m. CT. Finally, Chicago closes the homestretch against Portland Thorns FC on May 3 at noon CT with the Stars' Together Strong match, presented by nellaspec.com. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026

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