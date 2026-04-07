Seattle Reign FC Forward Nerilia Mondesir Called up to Haiti
Published on April 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC forward Nerilia Mondesir has been called up to the Haiti Women's National Team for the upcoming FIFA international window. Haiti will continue its 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign in April, facing Anguilla on Thursday, April 9 before taking on the Dominican Republic on Friday, April 17 in a key regional matchup.
Serving as captain of Les Grenadières, Mondesir will play a central role in the team's qualifying efforts. Haiti currently sits in Group D alongside Anguilla, Belize, the Dominican Republic and Suriname, with the group winner advancing to the final round of Concacaf qualifying.
Mondesir has been instrumental in Haiti's early success, including a four-goal performance against Belize in the opening round, highlighted by a first-half hat trick. Haiti most recently earned a 2-0 victory over Suriname and will look to build on that momentum in the upcoming matches.
During the start of the 2026 NWSL season, Mondesir has made an immediate impact for Reign FC. The 27-year-old has appeared in all five matches, contributing to three of the club's seven goals with one goal and two assists.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Announces Front Office and Performance Staff Updates - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Nerilia Mondesir Called up to Haiti - Seattle Reign FC
- Nine Angel City Football Club Players Called up to International Duty - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named NWSL Player of the Week - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Keira Barry to Join England Women's National Team for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers - Bay FC
- Five Gotham FC Players Called up for FIFA International Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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