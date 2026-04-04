Purce, Shaw Return to Starting XI for KC Rematch

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Star attackers Midge Purce and Jaedyn Shaw return to Gotham FC's starting lineup Saturday as the club heads to CPKC Stadium for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff against the Kansas City Current in a rematch of last year's historic NWSL quarterfinal upset.

They represent the two changes to Gotham FC's lineup following its 0-0 home draw to the Orlando Pride last weekend. There'll also be a change on the touchline, with lead assistant coach Shaun Harris standing in for head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, who is home with his family as they prepare for the arrival of their second child.

CBS will carry the national broadcast from Kansas City.

Saturday's meeting marks Gotham's first trip back to Kansas City since its seismic postseason win there in 2025, when eighth-seeded Gotham upset the top-seeded Current on the way to winning the NWSL Championship. Gotham's victory made it the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in NWSL playoff history and gave the club its first-ever win over Kansas City, which recorded the best regular season performance in NWSL history.

Purce makes her second start of the regular season and first since Gotham's opener at Boston. The veteran forward has scored two career goals against the Current, while Shaw returns to the XI for the first time since March 14 and will face Kansas City after recording a goal and an assist in last year's playoff meeting. They'll pair with Spanish striker Esther González up front.

In midfield, Rose Lavelle captains Gotham FC after becoming the newest member of the NWSL's 100-match club last weekend against Orlando. Lavelle starts alongside Savannah McCaskill and Jaelin Howell, who has won a team-best 23 duels this season. It's the fourth time in five matches this trio will start together.

Defensively, Gotham keeps its familiar back four in front of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, with Kayla Duran, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter and Lilly Reale lining up from right to left. Berger enters the weekend leading the NWSL with a 0.50 goals-against average and three clean sheets, while Carter has recorded a team-high eight interceptions this season, earning NWSL Best XI of the Month honors for March. Sonnett, meanwhile, sits just nine minutes shy of a landmark 15,000 for her NWSL regular-season career.

The substitutes bench includes goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Andrea Kitahata, Katie Lampson and Khyah Harper.

Defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman and midfielder Taryn Torres are unavailable due to injury and were listed as out on the Gotham FC availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Kansas City Current

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

19 - Kayla Duran

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 15 - Tierna Davidson, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

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