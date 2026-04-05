Reign FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First-Ever Meeting with Denver Summit FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SPOKANE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-1-1, 10 points) played to a scoreless draw against Denver Summit FC (1-1-3, 6 points) on Saturday night at ONE Spokane Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Claudia Dickey recorded her second shutout of the season and 15th of her NWSL career, finishing with three saves. With her performance, Dickey reached 190 career regular season saves, surpassing Hope Solo for the most in club history. Seattle closed out its three-match homestand in Spokane unbeaten, earning seven of a possible nine points. The result also extends the club's active home unbeaten streak to 10 matches, the longest active stretch in the NWSL.

The NWSL now enters an international break before Reign FC returns to action at Lumen Field on Sunday, April 26 against Utah Royals FC (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Reign FC has fielded a different starting XI in each of its first five matches of the 2026 season, highlighting the club's depth. Six players have started all five games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and the full backline of Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry, Sofia Huerta and Emily Mason.

HOME STREAK CONTINUES: Seattle extended its home unbeaten streak to 10 matches (6W, 4D), dating back to August 1, 2025. It marks the club's longest home unbeaten run since a 12-game stretch from June 2018 to June 2019 (7W, 5D) and is the longest active streak in the league.

SPOKANE SUCCESS: With tonight's result, Reign FC earned seven points across its three-match homestand at ONE Spokane Stadium, defeating the Kansas City Current and Racing Louisville FC and drawing Denver Summit FC. Seattle outscored its opponents 5-1 during the 11-day stretch.

THE SURGE BEGINS: Reign FC officially debuted its 2026 third kit, The Surge Kit, in Saturday's match.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey recorded three saves to bring her season total to 20. After entering the match tied with Hope Solo for the club's all-time regular season saves record (187), Dickey now stands alone atop the list with 190 saves. She also holds club records in shutouts (15) and goalkeeper appearances (55).

SERIES: Saturday marked the first-ever meeting between Reign FC and Denver Summit FC, with the all-time series level at 0-0-1.

UP NEXT: The NWSL enters an international break before Reign FC (3-1-1, 10 points) returns for its Seattle home opener at Lumen Field against Utah Royals FC (2-2-1, 7 points) on Sunday, April 26 (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Denver Summit FC 0

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Assistants: Matt Trotter, Fernando Fierro

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

VAR: Jamie Padilla

Attendance: 3,952

Weather: 62 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry; Angharad James-Turner (Ainsley McCammon 66'), Jess Fishlock © (Sally Menti 66'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Emeri Adames (Brittany Ratcliffe 77'), Nerilia Mondeir

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Shae Holmes, Ruby Hladek, Sofia Cedeño

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 5

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 3

Denver Summit FC - Abby Smith; Megan Reid, Kaleigh Kurtz, Janine Sonis, Carson Pickett (Natalie Means 90+1'); Devin Lynch (Emma Regan 60'), Delanie Sheehan, Tash Flint; Yazmeen Ryan, Yuna McCormack (Ayo Oke 60'), Melissa Kössler (Olivia Thomas 90+1')

Substitutes not used: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Ally Brazier, Lourdes Bosch, Meg Boade, Nahikari García

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 3

- REIGN FC -







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