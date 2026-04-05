Gotham FC Falls, 2-1, to Kansas City Current

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Jaedyn Shaw rekindled her scoring touch in Kansas City, but Gotham FC fell 2-1 to the Kansas City Current on Saturday at CPKC Stadium despite a strong attacking performance in a rematch of last season's riveting NWSL quarterfinal.

After going three games without a goal, Gotham generated 15 shots and a solid 1.3 expected goals. Kansas City still proved more clinical in front of goal, with Michelle Cooper's game-winner in the 60th minute handing Gotham its second defeat of the young season.

"We improved the areas that we worked on based on the last couple of games in getting more chances in and around the box," said acting Gotham FC coach Shaun Harris, who stepped in for head coach Juan Carlos Amorós as Amorós awaits the arrival of his family's second child. "For us, we lacked concentration in two key moments and were punished for it."

Gotham FC (1-2-2, 5 points) enters a two-week international break focused on bouncing back from a four-game winless streak that matched its October-November regular-season spell last fall before its second championship run in three years. The team will await word on the status of defender Kayla Duran, who left early in the first half with a suspected knee injury.

On Saturday, Kansas City threatened early, with Kayla Sharples hitting the crossbar in the fifth minute. But Gotham broke through in the 29th minute when Savannah McCaskill found Shaw outside the box, and the midfielder turned and fired a low right-footed strike into the right corner for her first goal of the season.

Kansas City responded just before halftime, as Debinha finished a rebound from close range in the 37th minute to level the match.

Gotham created several chances in its push to regain the lead, including a sequence just before halftime when Esther González's header was gathered by goalkeeper Lorena. Shaw nearly added Gotham's second moments later, cutting onto her left foot and firing just over the crossbar from 17 yards out.

Kansas City (2-3-0, 6 points) took the lead shortly after that, capitalizing on a turnover in Gotham's defensive third.

Gotham continued to push for an equalizer, generating multiple second-half opportunities, including a late chance in stoppage time when goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger forced a save on a shot from distance, but Kansas City held on for the win.

Gotham FC will now pause for the FIFA international window before returning to action April 25 at Sports Illustrated Stadium against Bay FC.

Key Match Points

Defender Emily Sonnett became the 18th player - and 14th field player - in NWSL history to reach 15,000 regular season minutes, finishing the match with 15,081.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw scored her 18th career regular season goal - and her first of the season for Gotham - to give the club a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill recorded her first assist in her second stint with Gotham and the fifth of her Gotham career, setting up Shaw's opening goal.

Gotham FC has scored in each of its last five away matches across all NWSL competitions.

Gotham FC at Kansas City Current

Saturday, April 4, 2026

4 p.m. ET kickoff

CPKC Stadium; Kansas City, Missouri

Attendance: 11,500

Weather: 54 degrees, windy

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Kansas City Current (1, 1 - 2)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

29' - Jaedyn Shaw (Savannah McCaskill)

Kansas City Current

37' - Debinha (Temwa Chawinga)

60' - Michelle Cooper (Ally Sentnor)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 19 - Kayla Duran (18' 15 - Tierna Davidson) (62' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 27 - Jess Carter, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (79' 21 - Sofia Cook), 16 - Rose Lavelle (C); 23 - Midge Purce (79' 28 - Katie Lampson), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (46' 2 - Jordynn Dudley)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Acting head coach: Shaun Harris

Kansas City Current (4-3-3): 23 - Lorena (GK); 5 - Ellie Bravo-Young, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 24 - Gabrielle Robinson, 18 - Izzy Rodriguez; 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (C) (69' 11 - Rocky Rodriguez), 8 - Croix Bethune (89' 22 - Bayley Feist), 99 - Debinha; 17 - Michelle Cooper (69' 3 - Amelia White), 21 - Ally Sentnor (89' 2 - Laney Rouse), 6 - Temwa Chawinga (40' 13 - Haley Hopkins)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Marisa Jordan (GK); 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 31 - Katie Scott, 66 - Kyra Carusa

Head coach: Chris Armas

Stats Summary

GFC / KC

Expected Goals: 1.3 / 1.69

Shots: 15 / 14

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Saves: 4 / 3

Corners: 3 / 8

Fouls: 9 / 6

Offside: 0 / 1

Officials

Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referee 1: Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Huet

4th Official: Jose Lara

VAR: Katherine McCormick

AVAR: Brian Marshall

Key Quotes

ACTING HEAD COACH SHAUN HARRIS

On reflections from the match against Kansas City

We improved in areas we worked on from the last couple of games, especially getting more chances in and around the box.

We had lapses in concentration in two key moments and were punished for it. We spoke about that at halftime - we needed to stay switched on in those moments.

Going forward, creating chances and moving the ball in the opposition half, we did well. We just need to manage transitions better, which we knew would be important.

They were more clinical than us. We're still dealing with the same issue - getting chances but not putting them away. It's something we've been focusing on, and we'll keep pushing to get it right.

DEFENDER JESS CARTER

On the defensive challenges against Kansas City

They're a disciplined team in their organization. They've always been a team that can hit you hard on the counterattack.

If you don't defend properly, don't manage transitions well and don't set up quickly enough, they will punish you.

There were a few controllables that we didn't manage well today, especially defensively. That's where the frustration comes from - things we could have done better.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On scoring her first goal of the 2026 season

I missed the last few games, so to come back and help the team in some way is always the goal.

For me to be able to score is nice, especially coming off an injury. It was good to score, but it was a tough [game].







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