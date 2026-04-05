Kansas City Current Bounces Back with 2-1 Victory over Gotham FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (2-3-0, 6 pts., 9th place) got back in the win category on Saturday afternoon at CPKC Stadium, coming from behind to beat Gotham FC (1-2-2, 5 pts., 11th place), 2-1. After Gotham took a first-half lead, midfielder Debinha provided an instant response in the 37th minute with a composed finish. Forward Michelle Cooper then completed the comeback in the second half, notching the game-winning goal in the 60th minute with a strike from just inside the penalty area. Kansas City's defense protected the one-goal advantage to secure the victory, preserving the Current's unblemished home record in 2026.

Forward Temwa Chawinga made her highly anticipated 2026 debut, her first action in 168 days after being removed from the season ending injury list on Friday. Chawinga provided a milestone assist on Debinha's game-tying goal, as she became the first player in club history to reach 10+ regular season goals and 10+ regular season assists. Debinha's goal marked the 80th of her NWSL career across all competitions, moving her into sole possession of No. 2 all-time. Midfielder Ally Sentnor notched her first assist for the club on Cooper's game-winning goal.

"The way this team shows up every day, the belief they have in each other, the commitment to what we ask every day...going down a goal, to come back once again to defend this fortress - to give it to the fans and to themselves - just makes a coach really proud," said head coach Chris Armas. "Big win for our players and for our fans, which were amazing once again to show up the way that they did, in big numbers and big support. With this team and our fans, you can see why this is a tough place to play for any team."

Kansas City nearly took the lead in the opening minutes of Saturday's 2025 NWSL quarterfinal rematch and 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup preview. Following a Current corner kick in the fifth minute, Debinha received midfielder Croix Bethune's through ball just outside the six-yard box and curled a cross towards the near post that met the head of defender Kayla Sharples. Sharples' header rattled the crossbar before Gotham cleared its lines to keep the match level.

Goalkeeper Lorena made her first save of the match in the 20th minute, pushing an effort from Gotham midfielder Jaelin Howell over the woodwork. However, the visitors took the lead nine minutes later when forward Jaedyn Shaw's curled effort found the bottom right corner of the goal.

The Current responded in the 37th minute with a move that began in midfield when Bethune steered a long diagonal ball across the pitch for Cooper. With space on the right wing, Cooper pushed forward into the attacking third and sent in a cross for Chawinga at the top of the six-yard box. Chawinga flicked the ball behind her for a trailing Debinha, who calmly rolled the ball into the bottom left corner of the net for the equalizer to send the game into the break locked at one apiece.

The goal, which was Debinha's first of the 2026 campaign, was also her 56th in regular season play and her 80th across all NWSL competitions. She now sits in second place on the league's all-time scoring list and is only two shy of matching Lynn Biyendolo's record. Chawinga's first goal contribution of the year was the first time she has assisted a Debinha goal in NWSL play.

The home team went ahead for good in the 60th minute. Sentnor intercepted a loose ball in the attacking third and curled a pass forward for Cooper on the right wing. From just inside the penalty area, Cooper took a touch forward and drilled a low strike through the legs of a Gotham defender and past the outstretched arms of Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Cooper's well-placed strike was the 13th of her regular season career - tied for the fourth-highest mark in franchise history - and her fifth game-winning goal. Sentnor's feed was her first in a Current kit and the sixth of her regular season career.

Kansas City's defense stood firm to see out the contest. Defender Izzy Rodriguez made a crucial block on an effort from Gotham midfielder Sarah Schupansky in the 75th minute and defender Kayla Sharples made a sliding challenge eight minutes later to deny a goal-bound shot from Gotham forward Jordynn Dudley. Lorena then made a diving stop in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time after Berger had a strike from long range.

The final blew whistle blew shortly after, securing the Current's 2-1 victory. The victory not only snapped the Current's three-game losing streak, but it also maintained Kansas City's unblemished all-time regular season record against Gotham (6-0-5).

Next, Kansas City is set to host the inaugural Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri, from April 8-15. The week-long celebration of global women's soccer is anchored by the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, which features the Current, Mexican side Club América from Liga MX Femenil as well as Brazil Serie A clubs Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras. The event will take place at CPKC Stadium on April 9 and 12 with doubleheaders on both matchdays. Teal Rising Cup tickets can be purchased.

Kansas City's first match is Thursday, April 9 at approximately 8 p.m. CT against Corinthians SC. All four matches of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup will be nationally broadcast on ION and simulcast locally on Scripps' The Spot - Kansas City 38, the official local television station of the Teal Rising Cup. All four Teal Rising Cup matches will also be broadcast over the air in English on 90.9 The Bridge and in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App.

More information about Teal Rising Week can be found HERE.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC

Date: April 4, 2026

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 3:07 p.m. CT/4:07 p.m. ET

Weather: 54 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

NONE

Scoring

28' Gotham - Shaw (McCaskill)

37' Kansas City - Debinha (Chawinga)

37' Kansas City - Cooper (Sentnor)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 1 1 2

Gotham 1 0 1

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, I. Rodriguez, Robinson, Sharples, Bravo-Young, Bethune (88' Feist), LaBonta © (68' R. Rodríguez), Debinha, Chawinga (40' Hopkins), Cooper (68' White), Sentnor (88' Rouse)

Unused Substitutes: Jordan, Ball, Scott, Carusa

Gotham FC Lineup: Berger, Reale, Sonnett, Howell, Esther, Shaw (46' Dudley), McCaskill (79' Cook), Lavelle ©, Duran (17' Davidson (60' Schupansky)), Purce (79' Lampson), Carter

Unused Substitutes: Hogan, Sommer, Kitahata, Harper







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