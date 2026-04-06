Time Changes Announced for April 12 Doubleheader of Teal Rising Cup, Pres. by Visit Missouri

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and Scripps Sports have announced time changes for the April 12 matches of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri. Originally scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 12, the third-place match will now kick off at 3 p.m. CT with the championship game set to begin at approx. 6 p.m. CT. Both contests will still be held at CPKC Stadium.

Teal Rising Cup tickets and parking can be purchased HERE. Tickets will be sold as a doubleheader and fans will have access to both matches if a ticket is purchased for a specific day: Match 1 and Match 2 tickets are included for April 9, and Match 3 and Match 4 tickets are included for April 12.

Last week, the KC Current and Scripps Sports announced ION as the domestic broadcast home of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri. ION, the national entertainment and sports network owned by Scripps, will broadcast all four matches of the four-team tournament and provide supplementary programming set to elevate the prestigious global event.

Throughout the tournament, KC Current broadcasters Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the action on ION, which is available on pay TV, connected TV and free, ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air in 126 million homes. ION will support the Teal Rising Cup with a five-hour broadcast window each evening, including a wraparound studio program. NWSL on ION hosts Sebastian Salazar and Lisa Carlin will be featured throughout the telecasts as pitchside reporters, providing player interviews and analysis.

All four Teal Rising Cup matches will also be broadcast over the air in English on 90.9 The Bridge and in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App.

The 2026 Teal Rising Cup is part of the inaugural Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri. Designed to celebrate global women's soccer, Teal Rising Week features a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments, a skills challenge, education sessions and more - right in the Heartland.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 6, 2026

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