Defender Samantha Angel Joins Boston Legacy FC Loan from Chicago Stars

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of defender Samantha Cary Angel on loan from the Chicago Stars until July 30, 2026, with a mutual option for both clubs to extend her contract until the end of the season.

Angel was initially drafted by Racing Louisville in the fourth round of the 2024 NWSL draft before signing with IFK Norrköping in the Swedish top flight. At Norrköping, Angel earned an Ironwoman 2024 season, playing every minute of every game while also scoring two goals as a defender. She transferred to Chicago in June 2025 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Before her professional career, Angel played for the University of Iowa for five seasons, serving as team captain for the last two years, and was the first University of Iowa player to be drafted into NWSL.

"Sam is a player who brings valuable versatility and depth across key areas of the pitch," said Legacy general Manager Domè Guasch. "This move aligns well for both her and the club at this point in the season, and it will be good to have her with the group through to the summer. She's gained strong experience in Europe and has been working hard in training with Chicago this year, so we're looking forward to seeing her integrate quickly."

The Legacy will next play the Chicago Stars away on April 25 at 6:30 PM ET, broadcast on ION.







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