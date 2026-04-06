Costa Rica Invites Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez for International Break
Published on April 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Rocky Rodríguez has been called up by the Costa Rican National Team for the April FIFA international window as Costa Rica continues Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a pair of matches. Both games will take place in Rodriguez's hometown of San José, Costa Rica.
The first match will feature Costa Rica vs. the Cayman Islands at Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana on Friday, April 10, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT. Costa Rica will then face Guatemala on Saturday, April 18, at INS Estadio starting at 7 p.m. CT.
Rodríguez earned three call-ups during the 2025 calendar year, the last against Canada in June where she played a full match. The veteran midfielder also played in a pair of matches with Ecuador back in April 2025 and started both contests while logging a full 90 minutes in the first game.
A star on the Costa Rican National Team, Rodríguez has over 110 caps and 58 goals for her home country since her debut in 2012. She played every match at the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, highlighted by scoring Costa Rica's first ever World Cup goal in 2015. Rodríguez scored three goals at the 2014 Concacaf World Championships to help Costa Rica earn its first Women's World Cup bid - the first by a Central American team - and had seven goals at the 2013 Central America Games to lead her team to gold.
Rodríguez has twice been nominated for Concacaf Female Player of the Year, in 2014 and 2015.
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