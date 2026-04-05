4.4.26 / Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Washington Spirit

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







MATCH NOTES

TONIGHT'S MATCH

- Denver Summit FC faces a Seattle Reign FC squad who is unbeated in their last nine home matches.

- Amongst league leaders, Melissa Kössler is tied for second in the league with three goals over four games while Abby Smith leads all goalkeepers with 20 saves.

THE KICKOFF

- Denver Summit FC made NWSL history with an announced attendance of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28, surpassing the previous record of 40,091 set by Bay FC and Washington last year at Oracle Park.

BRICK HOUSE

- Goalkeeper Abby Smith was named to the NWSL Best XI for March, the league announced yesterday.

- Smith executed a league-leading 20 saves in the month while turning in clean sheets on March 25 at Gotham FC and March 28 vs. Washington Spirit FC, her first consecutive clean sheets since April of 2023.

- She leads the league with an 87.0 save percentage, while also averaging 5.0 saves per 90 minutes and 5.0 goals prevented.

- On March 20 at Orlando, she logged her 250th career NWSL save, becoming the 13th goalkeeper in history to reach that mark.

- This marks the third monthly honor of Smith's career, having previously earned recognition in May 2018 with Utah Royals FC and May 2023 with Gotham FC.

ABOUT ME

- Denver officially received its expansion bid on Jan. 20, 2025, becoming the 16th team to join the NWSL.

- On July 22, 2025, Denver revealed its identity as Denver Summit FC after a fan-led naming process, as well as its colors and crest.

- Summit FC is the first women's professional soccer team to exist in Colorado.

TEST OF TIME

- Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 118 games and has also played 10,582 consecutive regular season minutes ... she has played every possible minute of the regular season since June 26, 2021 ... both are the longest active streaks in the league.

- Defender Carson Pickett leads the team with 188 NWSL games played.

FRIENDLY TERRITORY

- Denver defender Carson Pickett was drafted #5 overall by Seattle in 2016 ... she was the only top 5 pick in the club's NWSL draft history (2013-24) ... forward Ally Brazier spent two seasons with the Reign (2021-22).

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

- Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

- Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

- A total of 21 players in NWSL (including Heaps) are from Colorado, third most behind California (72) and Texas (23). Six of those 21 are rostered with the Summit.

INTERNATIONAL

- Seven Denver Summit FC players were called up to represent their countries during the April FIFA international break including: Janine Sonis (Canada), Emma Regan (Canada), Pauline Peyrayd-Magnin (France), Yuzuki Yamamoto (Japan), Ayo Oke (U.S. U-23), Yuna McCormack (U.S. U-23) and Lourdes Bosch (Mexico U-23).

AT THE HELM

- Head coach Nick Cushing made his NWSL coaching debut at Bay FC on March 14.

- Cushing joined Denver after five seasons with New York City FC (head coach June 2022-Nov. 2024) and a long stay with Manchester City Women (2013-20, '25), where he previously coached Janine Sonis and Tash Flint.

AVAILABILITY

- The following players are unavailable for tonight's match: Jasmine Aikey (SEI, knee), Camryn Biegalski (knee), Eva Gaetino (leg), Jordan Baggett (maternity).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

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