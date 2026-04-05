Courage draw Thorns in four-goal thriller

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Ashley Sanchez (middle) and Manaka Matsukubo (right) of the North Carolina Courage celebrate after a goal

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Ashley Sanchez (middle) and Manaka Matsukubo (right) of the North Carolina Courage celebrate after a goal(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage drew the Portland Thorns, 2-2, in a four-goal thriller at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Reilyn Turner opened the scoring in the 12', heading home a recycled set-piece opportunity at the far post following a cross from Jayden Perry.

Manaka Matsukubo equalized for the Courage in the 28', bringing down a lofted pass from Carly Wickenheiser and driving forward before slotting the ball into the far corner. The goal marked Manaka's fourth appearance in a row with a goal. The assist was the first of Wickenheiser's Courage tenure.

Olivia Moultrie restored the Thorns' lead five minutes later, pouncing on a rebound following a good save from Kailen Sheridan.

Ashley Sanchez kept the goalscoring fun going in the 37', slamming home a shot from the middle of the box after Ryan Williams cut the ball back inside. The goal was Sanchez's third of the season.

Match Notes:

- Manaka Matsukubo's 28' goal marked her fourth straight appearance with a goal. Manaka is the first player in NWSL history with multiple three-game scoring streaks before turning 22.

- Carly Wickenheiser recorded the first assist of her NC Courage tenure.

Box Score:

NCC (4-2-3-1): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Ally Schlegel - 80'), Maycee Bell, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Carly Wickenheiser (Payton Linnehan - 69'), Riley Jackson; Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo, Shinomi Koyama (Natalia Staude - 80'); Hannah Betfort (Evelyn Ijeh - 80')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cortnee Vine, Lauryn Thompson, Sydney Schmidt, Cameron Brooks

POR (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold; Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola (Marie Muller - 46'), Sam Hiatt ©, Jayden Perry; Jessie Flemming, Cassandra Bogere (Deyna Castellanos - 69'), Olivia Moultrie; Pietra Tordin (Maddie Padelski - 69'), Reilyn Turner (Mimi Alidou - 25'), Sophia Wilson

Subs Not Used: Morgan Messner, Isa Obaze, Mallie McKenzie, Shae Harvey, Valerin Laboa

Score:

NCC: 2

POR: 2

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 28' (C. Wickenheiser), A. Sanchez - 37' (R. Williams)

POR: R. Turner - 12' (J. Perry), O. Moultrie - 33'

Cautions:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 80'

POR: D. Castellanos - 84'

Ejections:

NCC: -

POR: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,018

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

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