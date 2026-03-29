Courage Stumbles as Bay FC Claims 3-1 Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage fell, 3-1, at home against Bay FC Saturday night.

Manaka Matsukubo, making her first appearance of the season, got the Courage on the board in the 66', slotting home a cutback from Ryan Williams following some solid build-up play from the Courage.

Bay FC struck early and often, finding the back of the net three times in the first half and carrying the 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Courage were narrowly outshot by the visitors, 14-13. Kailen Sheridan made four saves in the loss.

Match Notes:

- Manaka Matsukubo made her 50th NWSL regular season appearance as a first-half substitute.

- Ally Schlegel made her Courage debut as a second-half substitute.

- Sydney Schmidt became the youngest player to start a match for the Courage.

Box Score:

NCC (5-2-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Sydney Schmidt (Manaka Matsukubo - 41'), Maycee Bell, Natalia Staude, Uno Shiragaki (Feli Rauch - 89'), Ryan Williams; Carly Wickenheiser (Ally Schlegel - 56'), Riley Jackson; Ashley Sanchez, Shinomi Koyama, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 56')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Lauryn Thompson, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine

BAY (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz; Anouk Denton (Maddie Moreau - 79'), Joelle Anderson (Brooklyn Courtnall - 10'), Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins ©; Hannah Bebar, Claire Hutton, Dorian Bailey (Tess Boade - 79'); Cristiana Girelli, Keira Barry (Onyeka Gamero - 56'), Alex Pfeiffer (Karlie Lema - 56')

Subs Not Used: Carolina Conti, Jamie Shepherd, Kelli Hubly, Emmie Allen

Score:

NCC: 1

BAY: 3

Goals:

NCC: M. Manaka - 66' (R. Williams)

BAY: A. Pfeiffer - 20' (S. Collins), K. Barry - 30' (C. Girelli), D. Bailey - 35' (A. Pfeiffer)

Cautions:

NCC: E. Ijeh - 45' + 9'

BAY: K. Barry - 41', K. Lema - 76'

Ejections:

NCC: -

BAY: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,013







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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