Courage Stumbles as Bay FC Claims 3-1 Win
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage fell, 3-1, at home against Bay FC Saturday night.
Manaka Matsukubo, making her first appearance of the season, got the Courage on the board in the 66', slotting home a cutback from Ryan Williams following some solid build-up play from the Courage.
Bay FC struck early and often, finding the back of the net three times in the first half and carrying the 3-0 lead into the halftime break.
The Courage were narrowly outshot by the visitors, 14-13. Kailen Sheridan made four saves in the loss.
Match Notes:
- Manaka Matsukubo made her 50th NWSL regular season appearance as a first-half substitute.
- Ally Schlegel made her Courage debut as a second-half substitute.
- Sydney Schmidt became the youngest player to start a match for the Courage.
Box Score:
NCC (5-2-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Sydney Schmidt (Manaka Matsukubo - 41'), Maycee Bell, Natalia Staude, Uno Shiragaki (Feli Rauch - 89'), Ryan Williams; Carly Wickenheiser (Ally Schlegel - 56'), Riley Jackson; Ashley Sanchez, Shinomi Koyama, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 56')
Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Lauryn Thompson, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine
BAY (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz; Anouk Denton (Maddie Moreau - 79'), Joelle Anderson (Brooklyn Courtnall - 10'), Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins ©; Hannah Bebar, Claire Hutton, Dorian Bailey (Tess Boade - 79'); Cristiana Girelli, Keira Barry (Onyeka Gamero - 56'), Alex Pfeiffer (Karlie Lema - 56')
Subs Not Used: Carolina Conti, Jamie Shepherd, Kelli Hubly, Emmie Allen
Score:
NCC: 1
BAY: 3
Goals:
NCC: M. Manaka - 66' (R. Williams)
BAY: A. Pfeiffer - 20' (S. Collins), K. Barry - 30' (C. Girelli), D. Bailey - 35' (A. Pfeiffer)
Cautions:
NCC: E. Ijeh - 45' + 9'
BAY: K. Barry - 41', K. Lema - 76'
Ejections:
NCC: -
BAY: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 7,013
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