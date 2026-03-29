Kansas City Current Drops 2-0 Decision at Portland Thorns

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Kansas City Current (1-3-0, 3 pts., 13th place) closed out its three-match road trip with a 2-0 defeat against the Portland Thorns on Saturday afternoon at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Following a back-and-forth first half, the Thorns opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute and tacked on a second goal in the 66th minute to seal the result.

"No one thought this was going to be an easy road stretch," said head coach Chris Armas. "We're trying to build and the games came fast and furious....We're excited to get back home. We're disappointed to not get the points on the road, but we will learn from it and be better for it."

Both sides traded opportunities throughout a frenetic first half. In the third minute, midfielder Debinha forced a turnover in the attacking third and slid a pass for forward Ally Sentnor in the Portland penalty area. Sentnor rolled the ball forward from beneath her feet and fired an effort on goal, but Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold stood tall to keep the effort out.

In the 10th minute, Portland forward Olivia Moultrie rattled the post with an effort from inside the penalty area. The follow-up opportunity fell to forward Sophia Wilson, who took a touch forward and fired a low, driven effort on goal. However, Current goalkeeper Lorena denied the opportunity with an incredible kick save at full extension, which ultimately steered the ball over the endline for a Portland corner kick.

Kansas City created additional opportunities to get on the board as the first half progressed, but the match remained scoreless as the halftime whistle sounded.

Lorena made two more big saves in the early stages of the second half to keep the match level before the Thorns were awarded a penalty kick. Moultrie stepped up to take the spot kick in the 53rd minute and rolled it into the bottom left corner of the goal to open the scoring. Portland then doubled its lead in the 66th minute with a headed effort from midfielder Reilyn Turner. Portland's 2-0 advantage held for the remainder of the contest.

In the 81st minute, KC Current forward Amelia White made her professional debut. White, who joined the club from the collegiate ranks this offseason, recorded a shot in her nine minutes of action.

Kansas City makes its long-awaited return to CPKC Stadium on Saturday, April 4, for a playoff rematch against Gotham FC. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. CT and will broadcast nationally on CBS. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the match on 90.9 The Bridge, and the game will be available in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App.

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current

Date: March 28, 2026

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Kickoff: 1:12 p.m. PT (3:12 p.m. CT)

Weather: 57 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 16,734

Discipline

21' Portland - Vignola (Yellow)

33' Kansas City - Bravo-Young (Yellow)

34' Kansas City - Bethune (Yellow)

78' Kansas City - Sharples (Yellow)

Scoring

53' Portland - Moultrie (PK)

66' Portland - Turner (Perry)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Portland 0 2 2

Kansas City 0 0 0

Portland Thorns Lineup: Arnold, Müller (68' McKenzie), Hiatt ©, Perry, Vignola, Fleming, Bogere, Turner, Moultrie, Alidou, Wilson (68' Tordin)

Unused Substitutes: Messner, Obaze, Immethun, Harvey, Padelski, Castellanos, Loboa

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, Rodriguez, Robinson (81' White), Ball, Bravo-Young, Scott, LaBonta © (70' Sharples), Debinha, Bethune (70' Hocking), Cooper (70' Hopkins), Sentnor (81' Carusa)

Unused Substitutes: Jordan, Rouse, Branson, Suliafu







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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