Aïssata Traoré Scores Historic First Ever Goal for Boston Legacy against Utah Royals

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







(Foxborough, MA) - Boston Legacy continued to look for versatility in their starting XI as they lined up against the Utah Royals on Saturday.

The game started out fairly cagey as both sides felt each other out, seeking an opening. Boston often looked to put the ball into space for Aïssata Traoré as she hung off of the last Utah defender. However, Utah struck first off of a set piece in the 33' to make it 1-0, with Tatumn Milazzo sliding in on a ball at the far post.

Casey Murphy was able to keep the scoreline close with a point-blank save in stoppage time, positioned well to stop a header delivered in front of goal. Teams went in at halftime at 1-0.

Boston started the second half somewhat on the back foot, regrouping after a penalty given to Utah in the 48' resulted in another goal to make the scoreline 2-0.

Amanda Gutierres came on for Ella Stevens in the 54', slotting into the midfield just below Traoré and immediately sparking multiple attacks through the middle with her runs on the ball. Her presence freed Traoré to attack the endline more freely as well, cutting the ball back to generate shots inside the 18-yard-box.

The Legacy made a trio of substitutions in the 69': Aleigh Gambone came on for Barb Olivieri, Josefine Hasbo came on for Alba Caño, and Nichelle Prince came on for Fauzia Najjemba.

Traoré made history in the 72' with the first ever goal in Legacy history, fending off a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge to race into the box and place the ball past goalkeeper Mia Justus to make the score 2-1. Gutierres recorded the Legacy's first ever assist, placing the ball in front of Traoré's onrushing feet.

Boston turned up the pressure after the goal, pushing hard to generate crosses and put the ball across the face of goal.

The Legacy managed a last attempt with a cross into the box at 90+5 that was intercepted and cleared by Utah's defense. Despite dominating possession in the second half, Boston was unable to find its equalizer and fell 2-1 to the Royals, marking their second loss at home.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Jorelyn Carabali, Laurel Ansbrow, Bianca St-Georges, Annie Karich, Barbara Olivieri, Alba Cano, Ella Stevens, Samantha Smith, Fauzia Najjemba, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Sophia Lowenberg, Emerson Elgin, Chloe Ricketts, Josefine Hasbo, Aleigh Gambone, Amanda Allen, Nichelle Prince, Amanda Gutierres

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 10,012

Shots: Boston Legacy 11, Utah Royals 7

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, Utah Royals 3

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 4, Utah Royals 3

Fouls: Boston Legacy 25, Utah Royals 15

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 4, Utah Royals 4

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 1, Utah Royals 1

UP NEXT

The Legacy host the San Diego Wave on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7:00 pm at Gillette Stadium.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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