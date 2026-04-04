Houston Dash Earn Three Points Following Seven-Goal Shootout

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash extended their unbeaten run at Shell Energy Stadium to seven matches (dating back to the 2025 season) with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC in a seven-goal thriller this evening. With the result, Houston has earned nine points from its first four matches of the season, while also setting a new club record for most goals scored through the opening four games of a campaign. The match also marked the first match in NWSL history to feature four penalty kick goals.

Racing Louisville FC opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after being awarded a penalty kick following a handball by defender Avery Patterson inside the box. The play was reviewed by Shawn Tehini, the video assistant referee and confirmed. Taylor Flint converted from the spot to give the visitors the lead.

Houston found the equalizer in the 39th minute after the Dash were awarded a penalty kick following a foul on defender Malia Berkely inside the box. Forward Kat Rader converted from the spot for her second goal of the season. The rookie has now contributed to three goals (two goals and one assist) this season.

Louisville regained the lead in the 48th minute after capitalizing on a rebound inside the box, finishing the second effort following a long ball into the attacking third.

Houston responded two minutes later with the equalizer as midfielder Kiki Van Zanten dribbled to the top of the box and fired a shot past the goalkeeper. The Jamaican international secured her second goal contribution in as many home matches, while midfielder Danny Colaprico earned her first assist of the season on the play.

Van Zanten scored her second brace of the season in the 67th minute to give Houston the lead, finishing with a left-footed strike to the bottom right corner after following up on her initial effort. Van Zanten now leads the league in goals scored this season with four.

Louisville leveled the match in the 81st minute after being awarded their second penalty of the night following a foul on Kayla Fischer inside the box. Taylor Flint converted from the spot to bring the match level.

The Dash scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of second half stoppage time. Van Zanten was awarded a penalty kick after she was brought down inside the box. Midfielder and Austrian National Team captain Sarah Puntigam stepped up to the penalty spot and converted for her first NWSL goal.

Defender Leah Klenke recorded the first shot of the match in the second minute with a left-footed effort from outside the box toward the near post. Rader threatened minutes later with a right-footed strike from inside the box but goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer was well position to make the save.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 24th minute, for her first save of the night after Ella Hase dribbled into the box down the right flank and fired a right-footed shot on goal.

Midfielder Linda Ullmark had a dangerous chance in the 29th minute after finding space inside the box, but her effort was blocked by the Louisville backline.

Houston created another opportunity in the 33rd minute as Van Zanten dribbled into space and found Ullmark for a long-range strike, but the Louisville goalkeeper tipped the effort away at the near post.

The Dash threatened in the 61st minute after Colaprico found space for a long-range effort, but her shot went over the top right corner of the goal. Colaprico currently ranks 5th all-time in regular season minutes played in league history.

Tonight's match saw midfielder Sophie Schmidt return to the matchday roster after being removed from the Season Ending Injury list on Thursday. Additionally, forward Messiah Bright made her first start of the 2026 season, and defender Lisa Boattin made her season debut coming on in the second half.

Following the international break, the Dash will return to league play as they host North Carolina Courage on Saturday, April 25 at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's new official ticket provider.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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