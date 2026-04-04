Bay FC Hosts Washington Spirit in Sunday Matinee on ESPN2
Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After claiming three points on the road in Week Three, Bay FC returns home to host the Washington Spirit Sunday at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ESPN2 with Jacqui Oatley and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, including an exclusive Bay FC x Hello Kitty© ticket bundle in celebration of the club's Hello Kitty Match.
Bay FC will look to claim a second straight result after a resounding away win in Week Three. The club bounced back from its Week Two defeat last Saturday in North Carolina, scoring three goals by three different players. Forward Alex Pfeiffer, midfielder Dorian Bailey and forward Keira Barry each found the back of the net in the club's first road win and first three-score performance since 2024. Bay FC enters Week Four with six points in the standings on two wins and one defeat.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bay FC defender Sydney Collins: Bay FC's captain has anchored the club's back line to open the season. The club's backline will be key to any result, as Washington's roster is littered with attacking talent. Collins notably kept Spirit forward Trinity Rodman quiet for 90 minutes on the international stage in March, going one-on-one with the two-time NWSL Best XI honoree when Canada faced the United States in last month's SheBelieves Cup.
Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman: Rodman always draws attention as one of the league's top talents at any position. She's yet to find the back of the net in 2026 but enters Week Four having found plenty of opportunities, ranking in the Top 10 league-wide in overall chances and third in total shots. All-time, Rodman has tallied one goal and one assist against Bay FC.
PFEIFFER NOMINATED FOR ASSIST OF THE WEEK
Bay FC forward Alex Pfeiffer's play against North Carolina earned league recognition, with her 34th minute assist of Dorian Bailey being nominated for NWSL Assist of the Week. The nomination was her second for a weekly league honor in 2026 after earning consideration for NWSL Player of the Week following her Week 1 performance against Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.
DUTY CALLS
To date, 10 members of Bay FC are set to join their respective national teams during the April international window as announced earlier this week. Forwards Alex Pfeiffer and Onyeka Gamero will each join the U.S U-20 national team for a pair of friendlies vs. Brazil in Kansas City, Mo., midfielder Claire Hutton will join the U.S. Women's National Team for its April series against Japan March 11-17, and midfielder Taylor Huff and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz will take part in the U.S. U-23 national team camp.
Abroad, defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall are set to join Canada for a Brazilian tour, and defender Anouk Denton will join England's U-23 squad for the final leg of knockout competition for the WU23 European Competition title. Forward Cristiana Girelli will join Italy for a pair of 2027 World Cup qualifying matches, and defender Aldana Cometti will join Argentina. The group will return to Bay FC following the international window ahead of the club's match vs. Gotham FC April 25.
A COLLECTION OF MILESTONES
Bay FC celebrated milestones across its roster last week with a number of debuts and firsts for its squad. Collins' assist of Pfeiffer's 20th minute goal marked the first of her professional career. Barry and Denton's starting nods marked the first of their NWSL careers, with Barry's goal standing as her first in NWSL play. Midfielder Claire Hutton's appearance marked her 50th career regular season appearance, and forward Onyeka Gamero's entry to the match as a second-half substitute marked her club and NWSL debut, coming eight months after joining Bay FC from FC Barcelona.
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
Bay FC and the Washington Spirit have met five times across all competitions since 2024. The final scoreline has favored Washington in each, although the two sides have played a collection of tight contests. Three head-to-head matchups have been decided by one score. The two sides last met August 23, 2025 before a then-record crowd at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where 41,091 fans had plenty to cheer for. Forward Rachael Kundananji and defender Kelli Hubly fueled a near-comeback, getting the team within one goal after falling behind 3-0 early. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz traveled the length of the field to attempt an equalizer in the final minutes of the match, but her header to the back post was saved at the last minute.
HELLO KITTY© MATCH AT PAYPAL PARK
In addition to the Hello Kitty Ticket Bundle available while supplies last at BayFC.com/tickets, fans at PayPal Park this weekend can take part in special activities and grab exclusive merchandise unique to the occasion. Bay FC x Hello Kitty-themed tees will be available for purchase, while fans of all ages can show their Hello Kitty spirit with themed face painting in FanFest ahead of kickoff. A special Spring Surprise Egg Hunt is available beginning when gates open at Noon on matchday - offering a chance to win special prizes including autographed items, matchday experiences and merchandise and concession discounts.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026
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- Chicago Stars FC Drop Road Contest to Utah Royals FC, 1-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Dash Prevail in Seven-Goal Thriller at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Earn Three Points Following Seven-Goal Shootout - Houston Dash
- Haley McCutcheon Scores Brace as Pride Hand Angel City FC First Loss of the Season - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Celebrate First Shutout of the Season with 1-0 Home Win against Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Falls to Houston in Game with Four Penalty Kicks - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Loses First Match of Season to Orlando Pride - Angel City FC
- Boston Legacy Holds San Diego Wave to Close Scoreline - Boston Legacy FC
- San Diego Wave FC Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Boston Legacy 1-0 - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Hosts Washington Spirit in Sunday Matinee on ESPN2 - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Announce Teal Rising Cup x American Girl Contest - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash and Dogtopia Extend Partnership Through 2026 - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Returns Home for Saturday Clash with Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Reign FC Hosts Denver Summit FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Travels to Kansas City for Playoff Rematch against Current - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Defenders Aldana Cometti and Anouk Denton, Forward Cristiana Girelli to Join Respective International Squads - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Washington Spirit
- Courage Host Portland Thorns in Rivalry Match - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Boston Legacy FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Four Boston Legacy Players Called up for FIFA April Window - Boston Legacy FC
- NWSL Names Four San Diego Wave FC Players to NWSL Best XI of March - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC's Jess Carter Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for March - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Goalkeeper Abby Smith Named to NWSL Best XI - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Barbra Banda Named to NWSL March Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
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