Bay FC Hosts Washington Spirit in Sunday Matinee on ESPN2

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - After claiming three points on the road in Week Three, Bay FC returns home to host the Washington Spirit Sunday at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ESPN2 with Jacqui Oatley and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets, including an exclusive Bay FC x Hello Kitty© ticket bundle in celebration of the club's Hello Kitty Match.

Bay FC will look to claim a second straight result after a resounding away win in Week Three. The club bounced back from its Week Two defeat last Saturday in North Carolina, scoring three goals by three different players. Forward Alex Pfeiffer, midfielder Dorian Bailey and forward Keira Barry each found the back of the net in the club's first road win and first three-score performance since 2024. Bay FC enters Week Four with six points in the standings on two wins and one defeat.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC defender Sydney Collins: Bay FC's captain has anchored the club's back line to open the season. The club's backline will be key to any result, as Washington's roster is littered with attacking talent. Collins notably kept Spirit forward Trinity Rodman quiet for 90 minutes on the international stage in March, going one-on-one with the two-time NWSL Best XI honoree when Canada faced the United States in last month's SheBelieves Cup.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman: Rodman always draws attention as one of the league's top talents at any position. She's yet to find the back of the net in 2026 but enters Week Four having found plenty of opportunities, ranking in the Top 10 league-wide in overall chances and third in total shots. All-time, Rodman has tallied one goal and one assist against Bay FC.

PFEIFFER NOMINATED FOR ASSIST OF THE WEEK

Bay FC forward Alex Pfeiffer's play against North Carolina earned league recognition, with her 34th minute assist of Dorian Bailey being nominated for NWSL Assist of the Week. The nomination was her second for a weekly league honor in 2026 after earning consideration for NWSL Player of the Week following her Week 1 performance against Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.

DUTY CALLS

To date, 10 members of Bay FC are set to join their respective national teams during the April international window as announced earlier this week. Forwards Alex Pfeiffer and Onyeka Gamero will each join the U.S U-20 national team for a pair of friendlies vs. Brazil in Kansas City, Mo., midfielder Claire Hutton will join the U.S. Women's National Team for its April series against Japan March 11-17, and midfielder Taylor Huff and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz will take part in the U.S. U-23 national team camp.

Abroad, defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall are set to join Canada for a Brazilian tour, and defender Anouk Denton will join England's U-23 squad for the final leg of knockout competition for the WU23 European Competition title. Forward Cristiana Girelli will join Italy for a pair of 2027 World Cup qualifying matches, and defender Aldana Cometti will join Argentina. The group will return to Bay FC following the international window ahead of the club's match vs. Gotham FC April 25.

A COLLECTION OF MILESTONES

Bay FC celebrated milestones across its roster last week with a number of debuts and firsts for its squad. Collins' assist of Pfeiffer's 20th minute goal marked the first of her professional career. Barry and Denton's starting nods marked the first of their NWSL careers, with Barry's goal standing as her first in NWSL play. Midfielder Claire Hutton's appearance marked her 50th career regular season appearance, and forward Onyeka Gamero's entry to the match as a second-half substitute marked her club and NWSL debut, coming eight months after joining Bay FC from FC Barcelona.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Bay FC and the Washington Spirit have met five times across all competitions since 2024. The final scoreline has favored Washington in each, although the two sides have played a collection of tight contests. Three head-to-head matchups have been decided by one score. The two sides last met August 23, 2025 before a then-record crowd at Oracle Park in San Francisco, where 41,091 fans had plenty to cheer for. Forward Rachael Kundananji and defender Kelli Hubly fueled a near-comeback, getting the team within one goal after falling behind 3-0 early. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz traveled the length of the field to attempt an equalizer in the final minutes of the match, but her header to the back post was saved at the last minute.

HELLO KITTY© MATCH AT PAYPAL PARK

In addition to the Hello Kitty Ticket Bundle available while supplies last at BayFC.com/tickets, fans at PayPal Park this weekend can take part in special activities and grab exclusive merchandise unique to the occasion. Bay FC x Hello Kitty-themed tees will be available for purchase, while fans of all ages can show their Hello Kitty spirit with themed face painting in FanFest ahead of kickoff. A special Spring Surprise Egg Hunt is available beginning when gates open at Noon on matchday - offering a chance to win special prizes including autographed items, matchday experiences and merchandise and concession discounts.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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