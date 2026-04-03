Houston Dash and Dogtopia Extend Partnership Through 2026

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash, Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA today announced an extension to their multi-year agreement through 2026. As the club's official dog boarding partners since 2023, both Dogtopia locations will continue to support the Dash through integrated community programming, digital content and enhanced player services.

"Dogtopia has become a natural fit for our club because they understand the day-to-day realities of our players and staff. This extension speaks to the way both organizations prioritize care, consistency and community, while also supporting our players and staff in meaningful, practical ways throughout the year. We are proud to continue this partnership and to bring it to life through initiatives that connect with our fans and reflect the community we are building," Dash Chief Revenue Officer, Nico Zini said.

Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA provide a full suite of boarding and daycare services led by trained professionals, including grooming and supervised play. Players and staff also have access to real-time webcams, allowing them to stay connected with their pups while on the road and have peace of mind that their companions are receiving high-quality care.

The partnership will also continue to come to life across the club's digital platforms through fan-favorite content like the "Meet the Dash Dogs" series, offering Dash fans a behind-the-scenes look at players and their pups. Fans can learn more about Dogtopia at Shell Energy Stadium later today when the Dash host Racing Louisville FC for the first of two Pups at the Pitch nights this season. Tickets for the match are available HERE, and additional information about Dogtopia's services can be found HERE (Dogtopia Houston-Galleria) or HERE (Dogtopia NASA).

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Houston Dash through 2026. As the official dog boarding partner, we're proud to support the players, staff, and dedicated Dash fans by providing exceptional care for their furry family members. From real-time webcams that offer peace of mind during away games to fan-favorite content like the 'Meet the Dash Dogs' series, this collaboration beautifully combines our passion for dogs with the excitement of NWSL soccer," Dogtopia Managing Member, Chris King said. "We look forward to welcoming more pups and fans later today for the first of two Pups at the Pitch nights at Shell Energy Stadium."

Dogtopia was founded in 2002 and has since opened more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. Dogtopia specializes in dog care services such as daycare, boarding, spa and grooming. Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA are locally owned and operated by members of the greater Houston area. Dogtopia NASA features a 6,500 square-foot facility with three large playrooms for dogs of all sizes as well as an outdoor space. Dogtopia Houston-Galleria offers a 5,000 square-foot facility with an extended size outdoor space.







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