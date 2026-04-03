Houston Dash and Dogtopia Extend Partnership Through 2026
Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash, Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA today announced an extension to their multi-year agreement through 2026. As the club's official dog boarding partners since 2023, both Dogtopia locations will continue to support the Dash through integrated community programming, digital content and enhanced player services.
"Dogtopia has become a natural fit for our club because they understand the day-to-day realities of our players and staff. This extension speaks to the way both organizations prioritize care, consistency and community, while also supporting our players and staff in meaningful, practical ways throughout the year. We are proud to continue this partnership and to bring it to life through initiatives that connect with our fans and reflect the community we are building," Dash Chief Revenue Officer, Nico Zini said.
Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA provide a full suite of boarding and daycare services led by trained professionals, including grooming and supervised play. Players and staff also have access to real-time webcams, allowing them to stay connected with their pups while on the road and have peace of mind that their companions are receiving high-quality care.
The partnership will also continue to come to life across the club's digital platforms through fan-favorite content like the "Meet the Dash Dogs" series, offering Dash fans a behind-the-scenes look at players and their pups. Fans can learn more about Dogtopia at Shell Energy Stadium later today when the Dash host Racing Louisville FC for the first of two Pups at the Pitch nights this season. Tickets for the match are available HERE, and additional information about Dogtopia's services can be found HERE (Dogtopia Houston-Galleria) or HERE (Dogtopia NASA).
"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Houston Dash through 2026. As the official dog boarding partner, we're proud to support the players, staff, and dedicated Dash fans by providing exceptional care for their furry family members. From real-time webcams that offer peace of mind during away games to fan-favorite content like the 'Meet the Dash Dogs' series, this collaboration beautifully combines our passion for dogs with the excitement of NWSL soccer," Dogtopia Managing Member, Chris King said. "We look forward to welcoming more pups and fans later today for the first of two Pups at the Pitch nights at Shell Energy Stadium."
Dogtopia was founded in 2002 and has since opened more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. Dogtopia specializes in dog care services such as daycare, boarding, spa and grooming. Dogtopia Houston-Galleria and Dogtopia NASA are locally owned and operated by members of the greater Houston area. Dogtopia NASA features a 6,500 square-foot facility with three large playrooms for dogs of all sizes as well as an outdoor space. Dogtopia Houston-Galleria offers a 5,000 square-foot facility with an extended size outdoor space.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Earn Their First Win at Home in the 2026 Season - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drop Road Contest to Utah Royals FC, 1-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Dash Prevail in Seven-Goal Thriller at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Earn Three Points Following Seven-Goal Shootout - Houston Dash
- Haley McCutcheon Scores Brace as Pride Hand Angel City FC First Loss of the Season - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Celebrate First Shutout of the Season with 1-0 Home Win against Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Falls to Houston in Game with Four Penalty Kicks - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Loses First Match of Season to Orlando Pride - Angel City FC
- Boston Legacy Holds San Diego Wave to Close Scoreline - Boston Legacy FC
- San Diego Wave FC Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Boston Legacy 1-0 - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Hosts Washington Spirit in Sunday Matinee on ESPN2 - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Announce Teal Rising Cup x American Girl Contest - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash and Dogtopia Extend Partnership Through 2026 - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Returns Home for Saturday Clash with Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Reign FC Hosts Denver Summit FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Travels to Kansas City for Playoff Rematch against Current - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Defenders Aldana Cometti and Anouk Denton, Forward Cristiana Girelli to Join Respective International Squads - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Washington Spirit
- Courage Host Portland Thorns in Rivalry Match - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Boston Legacy FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Four Boston Legacy Players Called up for FIFA April Window - Boston Legacy FC
- NWSL Names Four San Diego Wave FC Players to NWSL Best XI of March - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC's Jess Carter Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for March - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Goalkeeper Abby Smith Named to NWSL Best XI - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Seattle Reign FC
- Barbra Banda Named to NWSL March Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Prevail in Seven-Goal Thriller at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dash Earn Three Points Following Seven-Goal Shootout
- Houston Dash and Dogtopia Extend Partnership Through 2026
- Houston Dash Host Racing Louisville FC for Pups at the Pitch
- Two Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for April Matches