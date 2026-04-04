Haley McCutcheon Scores Brace as Pride Hand Angel City FC First Loss of the Season

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - A dramatic pair of late goals from captain Haley McCutcheon lifted the Orlando Pride (2-1-2, 8 points) to a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC (3-1-0, 9 points) at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night. The result extended Orlando's unbeaten streak to four matches as they head into an international break.

After a pair of disallowed goals, the Pride finally broke the deadlock in the 84th minute. Hannah Anderson found Barbra Banda on the left wing who took on her defender and delivered a low cross that, after a couple of deflections, fell kindly to McCutcheon for a finish into an open net to give Orlando the 1-0 lead.

Defender Gisele Thompson leveled the match in the second minute of stoppage time, before McCutcheon would once again come up clutch for the Pride, scoring the game-winning goal in the 98th minute. A corner whipped in by Marta rebounded off multiple bodies in the box and fell once more for the Pride's captain to poke the ball into the net and ensure a victory for Orlando.

The late strike marked McCutcheon's first career brace and the fourth game-winning goal of her career across all competitions, also standing as the latest game-winning goal this season. McCutcheon now has nine goals across all competitions in her Pride career, which is tied for sixth most in Club history alongside former Pride player Ally Watt.

The Pride defense held firm all night only allowing one shot on goal, which didn't come until the 92nd minute of the match. With the win, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse now has 40 career victories, becoming just the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to achieve the mark.

The Pride will now head into the international break riding a four-game unbeaten streak and will return to action on Friday, April 24, as they get set to take on Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium. That match is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Victory+.

Goal Highlights:

Haley McCutcheon 84' - ORL 1, LA 0

Gisele Thompson 90+2' - ORL 1, LA 1

Haley McCutcheon 90+8' - ORL 2, LA 1

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Tonight was very much a roller coaster of emotions. The players were terrific. The attention to detail defensively, stopping a lot of promising attacks. Angel City has been in really good form as of late, so I think we did a great job there. The roller coaster comes from scoring goals that were disallowed. The players showed great resilience to never give up. Even when conceding late, they still pushed to try and get a winner. Credit to them and their attitude."

Match Notes:

Haley McCutcheon scored her first two goals of the 2026 season and earned her first career brace.

McCutcheon joins Kristen Edmonds as the only Pride players to have the second goal of a brace come in second-half stoppage time.

McCutcheon appeared in her 161st regular season match, which is the latest in an NWSL player's career that they have recorded a brace.

McCutcheon's game-winner is the third latest goal in Pride history coming before Darian Jenkins, who scored in the 98th minute, and Cori Dyke, who scored in the 99th minute.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse earned her 40th career win, becoming the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to achieve that mark.

The Pride has now scored two goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the league.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to his Starting XI from the Pride's 0-0 draw against Gotham FC. Next Match: The Pride enters an international break before they return and head to Lynn Family Stadium to take on Racing Louisville on Friday, April 24. That match is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Victory+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 2 2

Angel City FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon 84'

LA - Gisele Thompson 90+2'

ORL - Haley McCutcheon 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Savy King (Yellow Card) 21'

ORL - Angelina (Yellow Card) 63'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Yellow Card) 65'

ORL - Cori Dyke (Yellow Card) 89'

ORL - Rafaelle (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Hailie Mace, Oihane (Hannah Anderson 77'); M Ally Lemos (Julie Doyle 90+4'), Haley McCutcheon (c), Angelina; F Solai Washington (Marta 66'), Barbra Banda, Jacquie Ovalle (Summer Yates 58')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cara Martin; M Luana; F Seven Castain, Simone Jackson, Reagan Raabe

Angel City FC - GK Angelina Anderson; D Sarah Gorden, Savy King (Evelyn Shores 90+1'), Emily Sams, Gisele Thompson; M Ary Borges, Nealy Martin (Taylor Suarez 66'), Riley Tiernan, Maiara Niehues, Kennedy Fuller (Prisca Chilufya 90+1'); F Sveindís Jónsdóttir

Substitutes Not Used: GK Hannah Seabert, Faith Nguyen; D Sophia Mattice; M Carina Lageyre; F Casey Phair

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 3, 2026

Attendance: 8.040

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 37%

LA - 63%

Shots:

ORL - 17

LA - 15

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 6

LA - 1

Saves:

ORL - 0

LA - 4

Fouls:

ORL - 12

LA - 9

Offsides:

ORL - 3

LA - 1

Corners:

ORL - 5

LA - 3

Heineken Star of the Match: Haley McCutcheon







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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