Utah Royals FC Earn Their First Win at Home in the 2026 Season

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (2-1-2, 7 points, 7th NWSL) earned its first win at home in the 2026 season with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Stars FC (1-0-4, 3 points, 14th NWSL) at America First Field on Friday night. The win signifies Utah's first win at home this season and first shutout of the 2026 campaign.

Utah Royals FC Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one positional and three personnel changes to the starting XI from the Club's victory against Boston last Saturday. Coenraets introduced Danish international Janni Thomsen and Kaleigh Riehl into the back line, shifting over Tatumn Milazzo from center back to her left back. Up top, Kiana Palacios replaced Lara Prašnikar to lead the attack.

Utah returned to America First Field chasing a second win after a 4-point road trip to the East Coast, snagging their first win for the club this season against Boston. After playing three games last week, the team was rested and ready to start the game feeling fresh.

The Royals opened the match with intensity, applying pressure early in the game looking for a goal opportunity. Attacker Cece Delzer took shots on goal in the first and fourth minutes of the game, looking relentlessly for any opportunity to strike.

In the 12th minute, opportunity struck for Chicago's Nadia Gomes, who headed the ball straight down the middle. Royals goalkeeper Mia Justus shut down the attack, securing the ball before the effort could be converted into a point. Justus has been nominated twice this season for Save of this Week, her second after an incredible performance against Boston last Saturday.

The Royals kept the pressure on, continuing to work the ball forward and create opportunities to strike. In the 29th minute, Delzer found Dayana Pierre-Louis in the box but her effort was barely deflected by the Chicago Keeper.

Despite the Royals taking more than 18 shots on goal in the first half, the effort didn't translate, and the score remained level going into halftime.

Heading into the second half, the Royals continued to apply pressure. Momentum shifted after an apparent foul on Delzer went uncalled, but a subsequent VAR review ruled that Chicago's Tessa Dellarose had committed a foul in the box.

Mina Tanaka stepped up in the 73rd minute to convert the penalty, slotting the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal and sending the Chicago goalkeeper in the wrong direction. The goal was the second time the Royals have beaten Chicago with a penalty, the first instance coming almost a year ago on April 18, 2025

The Royals celebrate the second win of the season, first in front of a home crowd, and first shutout of the season. This game also marks a milestone of most shots on goal in a single game in club history, with 27 shots on goal.

The Royals enter the international break with seven points and two wins under their belts.

The Utah Royals FC take on Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 26. They return home to play the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 6 at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

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UTA 1:0 CHI

UTA: Mina Tanaka - In the 74th minute, midfielder Mina Tanaka converted a penalty after Chicago's Tessa Dellarose was ruled to have fouled Cece Delzer-a decision that was overturned following VAR review.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mia Justus; Janni Thomsen (Miyabi Moriya, 63'), Kaleigh Reihl, Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo; Ana Tejada, Dayana Pierre-Louis (Aria Nagai, 85'); Mina Tanaka; Cece Delzer (Courtney Brown, 85'), Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo, 87'), Kiana Palacios (Alexa Spaanstra, 77')

Subs not used: DeAira Jackson, Kameron Simmonds, Lara Prašnikar

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Chicago Stars FC (4-3-3): Katie Atkinson; Jenna Bike (Michelle Alozie, 64'), Tessa Dellarose (Micayla Johnson, 85'), Kathrin Hendrich © (Aaliyah Farmer, 83'), Sam Staab; Maitane Lopez (Elizabeth Franklin, 64'), Manaka Hayashi, Julia Grosso (Ivonne Chacon, 64'); Nadia Gomes, Ryan Gareis, Jameese Joseph

Subs not used: Alyssa Naeher, Emma Egizil, Elise Evans, Leilanni Nesbeth

Head Coach: Martin Sjogren

Stats Summary: UTA / CHI

Possession: 57 / 43

Shots: 27 / 3

Shots on Goal: 10 / 1

Corner Kicks: 14 / 1

Fouls: 11 / 6

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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