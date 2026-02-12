Kansas City Current Training Facility to Host the Netherlands for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on February 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced Thursday that the Netherlands will operate out of the Kansas City Current Training Facility in Riverside, Mo., during FIFA World Cup 2026™. The KC Current's training grounds will serve as the Dutch Men's National Team's home base and official team headquarters throughout the three-time World Cup finalist's tournament run.

Completed in June 2022, the Kansas City Current Training Facility boasts two world-class grass pitches, an elite weight and cardio room and recovery assets. The 17,000 square foot, $20 million facility and its state-of-the-art fields were privately funded exclusively by the Kansas City Current ownership group and is the first of its kind in the National Women's Soccer League. The facility also houses the Current's front office staff.

"The Kansas City Current is honored to play a part in the Dutch National Team's journey throughout the World Cup, and it is a tremendous privilege to welcome one of the world's most storied footballing nations to our world-class facilities this summer," said Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "This opportunity is a massive testament to the infrastructure and support the Current has in place to provide a top-notch experience for the world's best players. We are incredibly excited for this partnership with the Netherlands and aim to provide one of the best base camp experiences in the world."

The Dutch National Team, commonly referred to as Oranje, will be making its 12th FIFA World Cup appearance this summer. The Dutch have finished as World Cup runners-up on three occasions (1974, 1978, 2010) and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Led by head coach Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands is currently ranked No. 7 in the FIFA Men's World Rankings. The Dutch are in Group F for this summer's World Cup and will play their final group stage match in Kansas City on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. CT against Tunisia. The Netherlands' group features Japan, Tunisia and a to-be-determined European qualifier.

"When selecting our base camp, we first looked at the most favorable climate conditions in the region where we will be playing," said Koeman. "In addition, we considered other sporting requirements that are important for high-quality training and accommodation: the quality of the pitches and facilities, location and travel distances. I visited the site myself, and for the region where we will play our group matches, Kansas City is the best option. Its location is also favorable. All of this contributes to being able to fully focus on football."

The Netherlands utilizing the Current's facility highlights a new wave of investment and economic development led by the Kansas City Current ownership group both in Riverside and on the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City.

"For every major tournament, we aim to support the team in every possible way, including with the base camp," said KNVB Director of Professional Football Marianne van Leeuwen. "That requires a careful process in which we assessed multiple locations based on sporting, logistical and operational criteria. The choice of Kansas City as our base camp fits that aim: a professionally organized environment that enables the team to prepare for the matches in the best possible way. It is an added bonus that we will also play our final group match in Kansas City, giving us the opportunity to conclude the group stage there together with our Oranje fans."

FIFA World Cup 2026™ runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be staged at 16 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Kansas City will host six total contests, including four group stage and two knockout matches, as well as a quarterfinal on July 11.

More information regarding upcoming World Cup activations, fan opportunities and the Netherlands' training schedule while in Riverside are forthcoming. Interested parties can visit HERE for more information on the KNVB press office and HERE for the most up-to-date information on the Dutch Men's National Team.







