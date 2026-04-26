Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCH

Denver Summit FC (1-3-1, 5 pts) faces a first-place San Diego Wave FC (4-0-1) squad with 12 points, two ahead of second-place Portland.

The Wave enter the match on a four-game winning streak, their longest in club history.

Denver enters the weekend as one of five NWSL teams without a win at home, though the team has only played one home match to date.

Denver and San Diego are tied as the league leaders with just three goals allowed this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Denver faced Seattle on the road in Spokane on April 4 and took a scoreless draw despite recording 18 shots ... it marked the team's most shots in a match this season, surpassing its previous season high of nine set at Orlando on March 20.

Meg Reid controlled the back line, winning two tackles, executing two interceptions and winning two fouls.

Abby Smith executed her third consecutive clean sheet, her first time accomplishing this feat since 2018 posted three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2018.

Janine Sonis recorded four shots, two on target, her most in a match since her five shots on Oct. 10, 2025.

LOOK TO THE PEAK

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith leads all goal keepers in saves with 23 while her 0.6 GAA is second-best in the NWSL behind San Diego's Leah Freeman.

Amongst league leaders, Melissa Kössler is tied for second in the league with four goals.

THE KICKOFF

Denver Summit FC made NWSL history with an announced attendance of 63,004 at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28, surpassing the previous record of 40,091 set by Bay FC and Washington last year at Oracle Park.

IRON WOMEN

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 119 games and has also played 10,672 consecutive regular season minutes ... she has played every possible minute of the regular season since June 26, 2021 ... both are the longest active streaks in the league.

Kurtz, Tash Flint and Abby Smith have each played every minute for Summit FC this season, three of 56 players to do so for their respective teams thus far into the season.

NONE SHALL PASS

Goalkeeper Abby Smith was named to the NWSL Best XI for March.

Smith executed a league-leading 20 saves in the month while turning in clean sheets on March 25 at Gotham FC and March 28 vs. Washington Spirit FC, her first consecutive clean sheets since April of 2023.

On March 20 at Orlando, she logged her 250th career NWSL save, becoming the 13th goalkeeper in history to reach that mark.

This marked the third monthly honor of Smith's career, having previously earned recognition in May 2018 with Utah Royals FC and May 2023 with Gotham FC.

ON MOUNTAIN TIME

Summit FC's inaugural roster included four Colorado natives in forward Ally Brazier (Colorado Springs), defender Janine Sonis (Highlands Ranch), goalkeeper Jordan Nytes (Aurora) and midfielder Meg Boade (Lone Tree).

Midfielder Jordan Baggett (Highlands Ranch) is also a part of Denver Summit FC's roster, but is out on maternity leave, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps (Golden) will join the team this summer.

A total of 21 players in NWSL (including Heaps) are from Colorado, third most behind California (72) and Texas (23). Six of those 21 are rostered with the Summit.

INTERNATIONAL

Seven Denver Summit FC players were called up to represent their countries during the April FIFA international break including: Janine Sonis (Canada), Emma Regan (Canada), Pauline Peyrayd-Magnin (France), Yuzuki Yamamoto (Japan), Ayo Oke (U.S. U-23), Yuna McCormack (U.S. U-23) and Lourdes Bosch (Mexico U-23).

AT THE HELM

Head coach Nick Cushing made his NWSL coaching debut at Bay FC on March 14.

Cushing joined Denver after five seasons with New York City FC (head coach June 2022-Nov. 2024) and a long stay with Manchester City Women (2013-20, '25), where he previously coached Janine Sonis and Tash Flint.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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