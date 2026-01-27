Xcel Energy Named Official Energy Partner of Denver Summit FC

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced a new partnership with Xcel Energy, naming Xcel Energy a Proud Partner of Denver Summit FC and the Official Energy Partner of the club. As part of the agreement, Xcel Energy will also serve as the club's exclusive partner in the Energy Utilities category and work with the club on its future all-electric stadium.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to powering communities, investing locally, and supporting the continued growth of women's professional sports in Colorado.

"Xcel Energy is a trusted partner across Colorado and a company that shares our commitment to community impact and long-term investment," said Jen Millet, President of Denver Summit FC. "As we continue to build Denver Summit FC from the ground up, it is important to align with partners who are focused on reliability, sustainability, and supporting the communities we serve. We are proud to welcome Xcel Energy as our Official Energy Partner."

As part of the agreement, Xcel Energy will have a presence across Denver Summit FC platforms, including in venue branding and digital integration and highlight first

responders with its in-game elements. The company will also collaborate with the club on community focused initiatives throughout the partnership term.

"Xcel Energy is proud to partner with Denver Summit FC at such an exciting moment for the club and for women's sports in Colorado," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, regional vice president of state affairs and community relations at Xcel Energy - Colorado. "We believe in the power of sports to bring people together, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and investing in the places we serve."

