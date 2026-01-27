San Diego Wave FC Acquires Colombian Goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo

Published on January 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced it has acquired Colombian goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo from Deportivo Cali Femenino. Agudelo will occupy an international roster slot and joins the Club on a three-year contract through 2028, pending receipt of her P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Media assets of Luisa Agudelo can be found here. "Luisa is an exceptional young goalkeeper who has already proven she can perform in championship environments," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "At just 18, she brings poise, technical quality, and international experience well beyond her years. We believe her profile and mentality align strongly with how we want to build this roster, both now and for the future."

The 18-year-old joins the Club after emerging as the starting goalkeeper for Deportivo Cali, one of the most successful clubs in Colombia. After signing with the club at just 15 years old in 2023, Agudelo went on to make 38 regular season appearances. She helped Deportivo Cali secure the club's first back-to-back Colombian Liga Femenina championships in 2024 and 2025. Last season, Agudelo earned nine clean sheets and an 86.9% save percentage, in addition to making a critical penalty save to secure the 2025 title.

"I'm so excited to be here and to take this next step with San Diego Wave FC. From my first conversations with the Club, the ambition, professionalism, and expectations to compete at the highest level were clear," said Agudelo. "This feels like the right environment to continue growing while competing for championships. I'm proud to be here and ready to give everything for this team."

Internationally, Agudelo has represented Colombia across multiple youth national teams, highlighted by a silver medal finish at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, along with appearances at the U-20 level. She also earned two senior national team caps for Colombia and was named to the 23-player roster for the 2025 Copa América Femenina.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquire goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo from Deportivo Cali Femenino and sign her to a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Name: Luisa Agudelo

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: March 27, 2007

Hometown: Cali, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia







