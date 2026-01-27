Washington Spirit Announces Initial 2026 Preseason Roster

Published on January 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released its initial 2026 preseason roster, the club announced today. The current roster features four goalkeepers, ten defenders, six midfielders and eight forwards. The Spirit will spend the next three weeks training in Florida before returning to the DMV in mid-February and kicking off the 2026 season at home in March.

"After another short offseason, we're excited with the group we have to start the new season," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "I look forward to seeing the development of the group throughout preseason as we prepare for the home opener in March."

Initial 2026 Washington Spirit Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Kaylie Collins, Aubrey Kingsbury, Sandy MacIver (INTL), Sara Wojdelko

Defenders (10): Rebeca Bernal, Gabby Carle, Lucia Di Guglielmo (INTL), Madison Haugen (STR), Casey Krueger (ML), Paige Metayer, Esme Morgan (INTL), Tara Rudd (NYR), Élisabeth Tsé (INTL), Kate Wiesner (NYR)

Midfielders (6): Deborah Abiodun (INTL), Croix Bethune (NYR), Hal Hershfelt (NYR), Leicy Santos, Molly Skurcenski (STR), Andi Sullivan (ML)

Forwards (8): Tamara Bolt (INTL), Sofia Cantore (INTL), Emma Gaines-Ramos, Ashley Hatch (ML), Rosemonde Kouassi, Claudia Martínez (INTL, NYR), Gift Monday (INTL), Trinity Rodman (NYR)

Key: INTL (international), ML (maternity leave), SEI (season-ending injury), NYR (not yet reported to camp), NRI (non-roster invitee), U18 (under-18)

The Spirit and defender Shadia Nankya agreed to mutual contract termination this month, making her free to sign with another club. Nankya signed with the Spirit in February 2025 and spent last year on loan with Dallas Trinity FC.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







