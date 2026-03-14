Spirit Collects Seventh Sellout in Past Two Years, Drops Opener to Portland
Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit played its season opener in front of yet another sellout crowd of 19,215 at Audi Field but fell to Portland Thorns FC 0-1 on Friday night.
Audi Field hosted its third consecutive Spirit sellout after November's semifinal against Portland and quarterfinal against Louisville. Star forward Trinity Rodman was lively down the right-wing throughout the contest but Portland was able to clear any immediate danger. The first half saw both teams careful in possession with neither team registering a shot on target.
Midfielder Rebeca Bernal in particular was strong in defense, winning all eight of her duels against Thorns FC players. Newly-signed defender Lucia Di Guglielmo played well in her NWSL debut too, winning eight of her 11 duels.
After both sides kept the same eleven on the pitch to start the second half, Portland broke the scoreless deadlock in the 52nd minute. A long pass over the Spirit defense found Pietra Tordin who in turn found Olivia Moultrie in space in the box. Moultrie slotted away the first goal of the game and the NWSL season for Portland.
The Spirit countered with two strong offensive pushes off the feet of Hal Hershfelt and Rebeca Bernal but landed on target. Sofia Cantore subbed on in the 64th minute to bolster the Spirit attack as it looked for an equalizer. Claudia Martínez was subbed on in the 70th minute making her NWSL debut and making history as the first Paraguayan player to play in the NWSL. Washington continued to take chances at the goal, with a shot by Hal Hershfelt hitting the crossbar.
In the 84th minute, the Spirit substituted Tamara Bolt, Paige Metayer and Deborah Abiodun onto the pitch for a final push. Despite more offensive opportunities within the box for the Spirit, the Thorns controlled possession late and held on for the 1-0 victory.
Next up, the Spirit will travel to Kentucky for an away match against Racing Louisville FC on Friday, March 20. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will stream on Victory+.
-NWSL Match Report-
Match: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
Date: Friday, March 13, 2025
Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT
Weather: Windy, low-50s
Scoring Summary:
Goals
1 2 F
Washington
0 0 0
Portland
0 1 1
POR - Olivia Moultrie - 52' (assisted by Pietra Tordin)
Lineups:
WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo; 9 - Tara Rudd; 24 - Esme Morgan; 14 - Gabby Carle (26 - Paige Metayer, 84'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos (11 - Claudia Martínez, 71'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 84'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (16 - Tamara Bolt, 84'); 21 - Gift Monday (27 - Sofia Cantore, 64'); 2 - Trinity Rodman
Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 34 - Molly Skurcenski; 35 - Madison Haugen
POR: 35 - Morgan Messner; 25 - M.A. Vignola; 5 - Isabella Obaze; 16 - Sam Hiatt; 2 - Reyna Reyes; 6 - Cassandra Bogere (15 - Shae Harvey, 61'); 13 - Olivia Moultrie; 26 - Mimi Alidou (77 - Alexa Spaanstra, 85'); 19 - Pietra Tordin (9 - Sophia Wilson, 77'); 66 - Reilyn Turner (11 - Maddie Padelski, 61')
Unused Substitutes: 28 - Mackenzie Wood; 23 - Marie Müller; 24 - Jayden Perry; 29 - Mallie McKenzie; 88 - Valerin Loboa
Stats Summary: WAS / POR
Shots: 13 / 9
Shots On Goal: 1 / 3
Saves: 2 / 1
Fouls: 8 / 10
Offsides: 2 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
None
Images from this story
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Washington Spirit's Rebeca Bernal in action
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