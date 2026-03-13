Seattle Reign FC Announces 2026 First Team Staff
Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its first team staff in advance of the 2026 NWSL season, with Reign FC kicking off its campaign on Sunday, March 15 against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).
The 2026 group brings continuity across the club's coaching, performance and medical departments, with the majority of staff returning from last season. The staff will continue supporting player development and performance across all aspects of the first team environment.
"We're proud of the group of people we have supporting our players every day and maintaining continuity within our staff has been a big priority for us," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "The consistency and quality that comes from retaining great people helps create the environment we want to build at this club. Bringing Laura and her coaching staff back in the offseason was an important priority for us because their leadership and consistency are key elements in driving our success. At the same time, we're excited to continue evolving with the addition of Nick Lewis as Performance Analyst. With the new season kicking off this weekend, we're looking forward to another opportunity to compete for trophies."
Gallimore enters her fourth season with the club and continues to work closely with the first team staff to ensure everyone has the support needed to reach the club's goals. Harvey enters her 11th season leading Reign FC and 13th in the NWSL, continuing her tenure as one of the most accomplished coaches in league history. All four coaches on her staff from 2025 return for the upcoming season, including Head Assistant Coach Scott Parkinson, Assistant Coaches Lee Nguyen and Kate Norton and Goalkeeper Coach & Assistant Coach Lloyd Yaxley. Jae Ryding is back for his second season as the club's Video Analyst, and Noah Adames, the older brother of forward Emeri Adames, returns as a Video Analyst Assistant.
Within the performance department, Michael Minthorne continues as High Performance Director alongside Performance Coach Tom Jobe, with Nick Lewis joining the club as Performance Analyst. Lewis, who previously worked in Major League Soccer with the Portland Timbers and Inter Miami FC, will provide support to the coaching and performance teams through match and training analysis to enhance team preparation and player development.
The club's medical team is led by Medical Director Emily Fortunato and includes Head Athletic Trainer Jordan Carmosino, Assistant Athletic Trainer Kyla Alvarenga and Physical Therapist Jen Marshall.
Additional staff supporting the first team include Vice President of Sporting Operations Kieran Lilley, Security Director Carma Clark, Head Equipment Manager Sara Salefske, Equipment Coordinator Jessica Gottlieb, Equipment Assistant Halley Banaszak-Holl and Player Care Manager Manuel Torres.
2026 Seattle Reign FC First Team Staff
General Manager: Lesle Gallimore
Technical Staff
Head Coach: Laura Harvey
Head Assistant Coach: Scott Parkinson
Assistant Coach: Lee Nguyen
Assistant Coach: Kate Norton
Assistant Coach & Head of Goalkeeping: Lloyd Yaxley
Video Analyst: Jae Ryding
Video Analyst Assistant: Noah Adames
Performance
High Performance Director: Michael Minthorne
Performance Coach: Tom Jobe
Performance Analyst: Nick Lewis
Sports Dietitian: Bethany Chapman
Medical
Medical Director: Emily Fortunato
Head Athletic Trainer: Dr. Jordan Carmosino
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Kyla Alvarenga
Physical Therapist: Dr. Jen Marshall
Clinical and Sports Psychologist: Dr. Mariah Bullock
Clinical and Sports Psychologist: Dr. Liz Boyer
Massage Therapist: Heidi Henderson
Chiropractor: Dr. Endeah Chandler
Operations
Vice President of Sporting Operations: Kieran Lilley
Player Care Manager: Manuel Torres
Security Director: Carma Clark
Head Equipment Manager: Sara Salefske
Equipment Coordinator: Jessica Gottlieb
Equipment Assistant: Halley Banaszak-Holl
Team Chaplain
Chaplain: Amy Benthin
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