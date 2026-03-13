NC Courage Host Racing Louisville to Open 2026 Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The 2026 National Women's Soccer League season is officially here. The North Carolina kick off the season at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET on NWSL+. Tickets for the match at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park are available here.

Saturday's match also marks the start of a new era in Courage Country, with Head Coach Mak Lind leading the team in regular season action for the first time. Lind was announced as the third head coach in Courage history in January, joining the team fresh off leading BK Hacken to a Damallsvenskan title.

In addition to Lind's first game, there are nearly a dozen possible professional, league, and club debuts that could happen for the new-look Courage. Included in that group is a trio of new goalkeepers, marking a complete revamp of the position group heading into 2026.

Of the 27 signed players, 13 have not played for the Club entering 2026, including 11 offseason signings and two 2025 mid-year acquisitions.

The Courage will also debut a new captain group on Saturday, with defenders Natalie Jacobs and Ryan Williams, along with goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, sharing the duties.

Reigning NWSL Midfielder of the Year Manaka Matsukubo will miss Saturday's match while on international duty for Japan at the AFC Women's Asian Cup. An appearance in the semifinal will see Japan secure qualification for the World Cup next year.

The 2026 roster includes multiple connections to NCFC Youth and the Courage Academy. Maycee Bell returns for another season in Courage Country, while Ivy Younce was recently added to the roster. Both players suited up for the Courage Academy before starring in college. English youth international Lauryn Thompson, who grew up in Wake Forest, also played for the Courage Academy and opted to forgo playing in college to join the Courage this offseason.

Louisville offers a stark contrast to the Courage in terms of offseason roster change. According to American Soccer Analysis, Racing is returning 84% of its minutes from 2025, the second-highest mark in the NWSL behind Seattle Reign's 87.4%.

Beverly Yanez, the reigning NWSL Coach of the Year, led a gritty team to its first playoff appearance in 2025. Up-and-coming USWNT forward Emma Sears and midfielder Taylor Flint led the way, while a breakout season from goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer anchored the team's defense.

Former Courage player Lauren Milliet has also been a stalwart for Racing throughout her time with the club after joining via the expansion draft ahead of Louisville's first season.

In addition to adding multiple collegiate players, Racing's big offseason move was the addition of former Angel City midfielder Macey Hodge, who was solid in her rookie season in Los Angeles.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Players: Venus Fly Trap (navy) & GK: Green

Louisville - Players: Winner's Circle (argyle) & GK: Red

2025 Records:

Courage - 9W-9L-8D (9th, 35 points)

Louisville - 10W-9L-7D (7th, 37 points)

Courage vs. Louisville (Regular Season): 8W-2L-1D

Last time out:

Courage - 3-2 win, vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Louisville - 1-1 Draw (3-1 Loss, PKs), at Washington Spirit

Up next:

The Courage hit the road for the first time this season, heading up the coast to face NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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