Courage Sign Defender Ivy Younce to Short-Term Contract
Published on March 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed defender Ivy Younce (née Garner) to a short-term contract through June, the team announced today.
Younce, a North Carolina native and former NC Courage Academy player, made 81 appearances across a four-year career with the Liberty Flames, scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists. Younce led the Courage U-23 team to back-to-back USL W League Finals, assisting the game-winning goal in 2024, and suited up for the club's TST team in 2025. The defender was named to the 2024 USL W League Team of the Year.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the NC Courage. This is a club with an incredible standard, and I'm excited to compete every day, and grow both on and off the field." Younce said.
"We're incredibly proud to welcome Ivy back to the North Carolina Courage as a first-team player. Ivy is a true product of our pathway - someone who has grown within our academy, returned to play in our U23s, embraced the standards of the club, and worked tirelessly to earn this opportunity. Bringing an academy graduate like Ivy into the first team is a special moment for our club, and we're confident she has a bright future ahead in Courage colors," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.
During her time at Liberty, Younce was a three-time Conference USA All-Conference first team selection. She was also named CUSA Player of the Year in 2025 after a 16-goal, 38-point season.
Transaction: Courage sign defender Ivy Younce to a short-term contract through June.
Name: Ivy Younce (née Garner)
Position: Defender
Height: 5-9
Date of Birth (Age): May 7, 2003 (22)
Hometown: Hillsborough, N.C.
Citizenship: United States
Last Club: Liberty (NCAA)
