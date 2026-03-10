Kansas City Current, CPKC Stadium Named 2025 Sports Field of the Year

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - CPKC Stadium has been named a 2025 Professional Sports Field of the Year recipient by the Sports Field Managers Association (SFMA), one of the industry's leading authorities on sports surface management. The award recognizes excellence in playing surface quality, maintenance practices, innovation and overall management and was announced by the SFMA during its annual conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team - is the third National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) affiliated facility to earn the distinction and the first purpose-built NWSL stadium ever recognized by SFMA.

The award honors the collective work of the 2025 women-led CPKC Stadium field management team whose leadership and collaboration have elevated CPKC Stadium's playing surface to one of the most advanced in professional sports.

In addition to the facility honor, the recognition represents a significant milestone for the sports turf industry. To date, no SFMA Sports Field of the Year winner in professional soccer has been led by an all-female sports field management team, making the Kansas City Current the first to receive the distinction at the professional soccer level.

Across all major U.S. professional sports, women-led sports field management teams remain uncommon, with Kansas City being one of just five. The Current joins a short list of organizations across the NWSL, Major League Soccer, the National Football League and Major League Baseball to have women in lead field management roles - underscoring the growing impact of diverse leadership in traditionally male-dominated fields.

"I am incredibly proud of our CPKC Stadium field management team for earning this remarkable honor and continuing to raise the standard for excellence across our sport," said Raven Jemison, President of the Kansas City Current. "This recognition reflects not only their expertise and dedication, but also our club-wide commitment to investing in world-class resources that empower our players to perform at their highest level. From our facilities and pitches to our people, we continue to be an organization designed to lead and to set the global benchmark for what a football club can be."

CPKC Stadium utilizes advanced LED grow lighting technology from SGL, making it the first venue in North America to implement this system. The pitch also features integrated hydronic undersoil heating and sub-surface aeration systems monitored by a network of in-ground sensors and controlled by SubAir Turf Watch. An engineered drainage foundation ensures consistent, world-class playing conditions year-round.

Since its opening in 2024, CPKC Stadium has quickly become a benchmark for women's professional sports infrastructure and is widely regarded as one of the world's elite playing surfaces. This latest recognition reinforces the Kansas City Current's commitment not only to excellence on the field, but to the investment, innovation and operational detail that happen behind the scenes every day.







