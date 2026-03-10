Bay FC Signs Goalkeeper Camryn Miller to One-Year Contract

Published on March 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Camryn Miller to a contract for the 2026 season. With the club as a non-roster invitee to preseason camp, the former Virginia Cavalier and Cincinnati Bearcat joins Bay FC on her first professional contract through the end of the 2026 campaign.

"We're really pleased to add Camryn to the group," said head coach Emma Coates. "She's shown a tremendous work ethic throughout preseason and has approached every session with the right mindset to learn and improve. Having strong depth across the roster is essential over the course of a long NWSL season, and Camryn has demonstrated that she's ready to push herself and contribute within our goalkeeping unit.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of Bay FC," said Miller. "Being in preseason with the group has already been such a valuable experience for me. The level of professionalism, the intensity of training, and the support from the coaches and players have all stood out. I'm excited to continue learning from such a talented group of teammates and staff every day, and to keep growing as a goalkeeper in this environment"

Miller joined Bay FC as a non-roster invitee to preseason camp in February, training with the club as it opened preparations for the season in Santa Barbara and in the club's closed door friendly matches vs. the Utah Royals, Houston Dash and United City FC. The Glen Allen, Va. native played five seasons in the college ranks, first at the University of Virginia before transferring to Cincinnati for her senior season. With the Bearcats in 2025, she was one of the Big 12's top goalkeepers, tallying eight clean sheets and 74 saves.

Bay FC opens the 2026 season with the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, March 14 against expansion side Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park.







