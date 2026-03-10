URFC Signs Kalea Eichenberger as National Team Replacement Player

Published on March 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of forward Kalea Eichenberger as a National Team Replacement Player.

Eichenberger hails from the University of Washington, where she spent three seasons with the Huskies, recording five goals and three assists. In her senior campaign, she started 17 of 18 matches and played a key role in helping Washington secure the Big Ten Tournament Championship, highlighted by a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Wisconsin.

During Washington's NCAA Tournament run, Eichenberger delivered several clutch performances. She played all 99 minutes in an overtime win against No. 4 Arkansas to help the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16. She then bagged UW's lone goal in a penalty shootout victory over No. 7 Virginia on November 23rd, sending Washington on to the Elite Eight.

The California native adds a unique combination of size and athleticism to URFC's roster. Standing at 6'0", the forward poses a tough matchup for defenders, using her strength and pace to make an impact in the attacking third. Her presence up top gives URFC another option going forward, whether stretching the field, competing in the air, or creating chances in the final third.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.