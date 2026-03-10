Gotham FC Announces 2026 Technical Staff

Published on March 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced its nine-member first team technical staff ahead of its 2026 NWSL season opener against expansion side Boston Legacy FC at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

The staff returns following a 2025 campaign in which Gotham captured the NWSL Championship and Concacaf W Champions Cup while setting or tying multiple club records during the regular season. The club posted a franchise-best 11 shutouts, allowed a club-low 78 shots on goal and conceded 25 goals across 26 matches.

"We are proud to continue with a staff that operates at the highest level of our sport," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "As we continue evolving and refining our processes, we remain committed to pushing our environment forward and building on the success we've established together."

Amorós enters his fifth NWSL season after becoming the first coach in league history to reach the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. His teams are unbeaten in two NWSL Championship matches, and he leads the league with seven career playoff wins. Amorós owns a 60.1% winning percentage with Gotham and has coached 74 regular-season matches, the most in club history.

The coaching staff features several role evolutions entering 2026. Andy Spence transitions into the new role of director of methodology, where he will work closely with Averbuch West to further align the club's sporting philosophy and technical standards across all levels. Shaun Harris has been elevated to lead assistant coach, while Ak Lakhani will serve as assistant coach and analyst. Guillermo Amorós also moves into an assistant coach and analyst role. Michelle Betos continues as assistant goalkeeper coach, working under longtime head goalkeeper coach Brody Sams, and she will also serve as team culture lead.

Jen Lalor will remain involved with the first team while transitioning into a role supporting Gotham's pro player pathway efforts.

Zoë Mattheson returns as head of analysis, Juan Coste Delvecchio continues as performance analyst and scout and Anton Blackwood remains head of player development and management.

A full list of Gotham FC's 2026 technical staff is included below:

2026 Gotham FC Technical Staff

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Lead Assistant Coach: Shaun Harris

Assistant Coach and Analyst: Ak Lakhani

Assistant Coach and Analyst: Guillermo Amorós

Head Goalkeeper Coach: Brody Sams

Assistant Goalkeeper Coach and Team Culture Lead: Michelle Betos

Head of Analysis: Zoë Mattheson

Performance Analyst and Scout: Juan Coste Delvecchio

Head of Player Development & Management: Anton Blackwood







