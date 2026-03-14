Gotham FC Spoils Boston Legacy FC's Inaugural Match with 1-0 Victory

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC began its 2026 title defense with a win.

The reigning NWSL champions defeated expansion side Boston Legacy FC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, spoiling Boston's inaugural match and securing three points in the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

"(Boston) had a really aggressive press, so figuring out how to break that down and get around it was difficult," said defender Lilly Reale, a U.S. Women's National Teamer who grew up in the Boston area. "But I think once we were able to get out to the other side, that's when I felt I was able to go forward and attack and then just provide some crosses (for) runners to go in and finish. So, really proud of our team, and I think it just took a little bit longer today to open things up."

The win improved Gotham FC's opening-weekend record under coach Juan Carlos Amorós to 3-0-1 and started the club's mission for a third championship in four years on the right foot. Gotham FC (1-0-0, 3 points) moved to the top of the very young NWSL table, sharing the top spot with the Portland Thorns.

The opening stages Saturday were measured as both teams settled into the contest. Gotham registered the first shot of the match in the 15th minute when Savannah McCaskill, making her first NWSL appearance for Gotham in her second stint with the club, delivered a set piece toward the back post for Jaedyn Shaw, whose attempt couldn't fully connect.

Both sides created half-chances before halftime. Lavelle whipped in a free kick in the 41st minute that fell to Sarah Schupansky at the top of the box, but Schupansky's shot drifted wide, and the teams went into the break scoreless.

Gotham made adjustments at halftime, introducing Spanish striker and 2025 leading scorer Esther González and standout rookie Jordynn Dudley, with Dudley making her professional and Gotham FC debut.

The breakthrough arrived in the 55th minute. Reale, the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year, stepped in to intercept a pass at midfield before Shaw created space and played Reale down the flank. Reale delivered a cross into the box that was poorly cleared by Boston, and González calmly finished the loose ball to the far post to give Gotham a 1-0 lead.

The goal marked González's first of the 2026 season and the 25th regular-season goal of her NWSL career after finishing second in the league with 13 goals in 2025.

Boston's task grew more difficult in the 76th minute when defender Bianca St-Georges was shown a second yellow card following a challenge on Dudley, reducing the hosts to 10 players for the final stretch.

Despite late pressure - and 10 minutes of second-half stoppage time - Gotham held firm defensively to secure the clean sheet and open the 2026 campaign with a road victory.

"I would really like to congratulate Boston Legacy and the city, and everyone involved behind the scenes, for making sure this was possible," said Amorós. "The game, the experience - the future is bright for them. The stadium was amazing."

Gotham FC now returns home for its 2026 home opener to host the North Carolina Courage next Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 6:30 p.m., with the club also set to hold its postgame ring ceremony celebrating the 2025 NWSL Championship.

Key Match Points

Forward Esther González scored her first goal of the 2026 regular season and the 25th of her NWSL regular-season career, giving Gotham FC the lead in the 55th minute.

González became the 35th player in league history to reach 25 regular-season goals and the 20th to do so with the same club.

González scored her ninth regular-season game-winning goal, tying Midge Purce for the Gotham FC club record.

The goal marked González's third as a substitute. She previously scored a brace off the bench against Bay FC in a 5-1 victory in October 2024.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her 26th career NWSL regular-season win, extending her Gotham FC club record and tying Hope Solo (Seattle) for the 11th-most wins with one club in league history.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill made her 150th NWSL regular-season appearance, becoming the 49th player in league history to reach the milestone.

The appearance marked McCaskill's first NWSL match for Gotham since Sept. 8, 2018, when the club competed as Sky Blue FC.

González made her 50th NWSL regular-season appearance, all with Gotham FC, entering the match as a substitute to begin the second half.

Forward Jordynn Dudley made her professional and Gotham FC debut, entering the match as a substitute to begin the second half.

Gotham FC earned its first regular-season road victory since Sept. 12 when it defeated the San Diego Wave, 2-0.

Gotham improved to 7-1-3 in opening weekend matches.

Gotham FC has avoided defeat in its last nine NWSL matches when scoring first, dating to a 2-1 loss to the Houston Dash on Aug. 17, 2025.

Gotham FC at Boston Legacy FC

Saturday, March 14, 2026

12:50 p.m. ET kickoff

Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, MA

Attendance: 30,207

Weather: 46 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 1 - 1)

Boston Legacy FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

55' - Esther González

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (87' 19 - Kayla Duran), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 27 - Jess Carter, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle (C); 11 - Sarah Schupansky (46' 2 - Jordynn Dudley), 28 - Katie Lampson (46' 9 - Esther González), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 15 - Tierna Davidson, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Boston Legacy FC (5-4-1): 1 - Casey Murphy (GK); 12 - Nichelle Prince (C) (82' 21 - Barbara Olivieri), 16 - Jorelyn Carabalí, 3 - Kaká, 53 - Bianca St-Georges, 20 - Nicki Hernandez; 6 - Annie Karich, 10 - Ella Stevens, 15 - Aleigh Gambone (70' 9 - Amanda Gutierres), 26 - Alba Caño (82' 5 - Josefine Hasbo); 14 - Aïssata Traoré (90+10' 7 - Amanda Allen)

Unused substitutes: 18 - Laurel Ivory (GK); 8 - Sammy Smith, 13 - Fauzia Najjemba, 25 - Sophia Lowenberg, 34 - Laurel Ansbrow

Head coach: Filipa Patão

Stats Summary

GFC / BOS

Expected Goals: 0.84 / 0.38

Shots: 8 / 9

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 1/ 3

Fouls: 13 / 20

Offside: 0 / 3

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

30' - Jess Carter (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

83' - Midge Purce (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

90+6' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Boston Legacy FC

29' - Alba Caño (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

40' - Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

73' - Jorelyn Carabalí (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement)

77' - Bianca St-Georges (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

77' - Bianca St-Georges (Red Card - Second Yellow Card)

88' - Kaká (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement)

90+2' - Annie Karich (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

Assistant Referee 1: Tom Felice

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Schurfranz

4th Official: Muhammad Kaleia

VAR: Danielle Chesky

AVAR: Matthew Rodman

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the physical nature of the match late in the game

It's the NWSL. It was probably a little bit more than expected in that last part of the game, but it's part of the game. That's why the referee is there to do his job, and he did it. Hopefully nobody got hurt.

It was very feisty, I think is the word. But we know it's a Boston-New York game, the first game in front of 30,000 people. We needed to keep calm.

I would really like to highlight the calmness from my players. For example, Jordynn Dudley got a lot of fouls, and in the first game your emotions can get carried away. She did amazing to keep calm and continue to do her job. I want to congratulate her because she's going to be an important player for us and an exciting player.

DEFENDER LILLY REALE

On playing the NWSL's new expansion team in her home state

I was trying to keep the main thing the main thing, at least leading into the game and during the game. But what an atmosphere and so much fun to have so many of my friends and family just here. We live 30, 35 minutes from here, so it's definitely special. You know, growing up, going to the Patriots games and now playing in a stadium that had 30,000 fans is just surreal. So, awesome and really special day.

MIDFIELDER SAVANNAH MCCASKILL

On opening the season with a win

It was just a really big team performance for us to get that win and get the season started on the right foot. We know we have a lot to build on, but it was a great first step for us.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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