Reign FC Opens 2026 NWSL Season against the Orlando Pride Sunday Afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium
Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
ORLANDO, FLA. - Seattle Reign FC opens its 2026 NWSL regular season on Sunday, March 15, traveling to face the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+).
Seattle enters the new campaign following a 2025 season that saw the club finish fifth in the NWSL standings and advance to the NWSL Playoffs with 39 points (10-7-9). Reign FC carried a five-match unbeaten streak into the postseason before falling 2-0 to the Pride in Orlando in the quarterfinal round. Midfielder Jess Fishlock and forward Emeri Adames led Seattle in scoring last season with six goals each.
Seattle returns a strong core from last season, with 21 players from the 2025 squad back for the start of the new campaign. The group includes three NWSL award finalists from a year ago: defender Jordyn Bugg (Defender of the Year), forward Maddie Dahlien (Rookie of the Year) and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (Goalkeeper of the Year). Notable offseason additions include veteran forward Brittany Ratcliffe, who signed as a free agent, and Northern Super League champion Holly Ward, while forward Jordyn Huitema departed the club in a trade to Chicago Stars FC.
Orlando also returns following a strong 2025 season, finishing fourth in the NWSL standings and advancing to the semifinal round before suffering a 1-0 stoppage-time loss to Gotham FC. Forward Barbra Banda led the Pride with eight goals last season before a season-ending injury in August.
Sunday marks the third consecutive meeting between Seattle and Orlando across all NWSL competitions. The Reign holds a 7-6-8 advantage in the all-time series, outscoring the Pride 31-24 across 21 matches.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: Victory+
Talent: JP Dellacamera & Jill Loyden
Local: FOX 13+
Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe
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Seattle Reign FC battles the Orlando Pride
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026
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