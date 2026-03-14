McCaskill Returns; Davidson, Dudley Make Subs Bench at Boston

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Former Sky Blue FC standout Savannah McCaskill is set to start her first NWSL game for the club since her departure in 2019, earning a lineup spot in Gotham FC's opening-day starting XI at Boston Legacy.

McCaskill is the only new-to-2026 face in the starting group that will play Boston in its inaugural match, with ABC nationally broadcasting the game, which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET. The substitutes bench, however, adds some excitement to the affair at Gillette Stadium.

Club captain and star defender Tierna Davidson returns to the Gotham teamsheet for the first time in a year, marking her comeback from a season-ending knee injury suffered in the third game of last season. Standout rookie Jordynn Dudley is also on the bench after an injury upended her trip to the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, and star forward Esther González makes the substitutes after missing the first two months of preseason on parental leave.

The substitutes add firepower to a strong season-opening lineup led by captain Rose Lavelle, the 2025 NWSL Championship MVP who tallied five goals and two assists in the second half of the season after missing the opening three months through injury. The 30-year-old U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year will share midfield duties alongside McCaskill and Jaelin Howell, who is coming off a career-best campaign in her debut season with Gotham FC.

One of the league's top defensive units features star goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, with mainstays Jess Carter, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett in front of the German. Versatile winger Midge Purce slots in at fullback because of injuries to regular starters Bruninha and Mandy Freeman.

Up front, 2025 postseason standouts Jaedyn Shaw and the former Kate Stengel, now Lampson, line up alongside Sarah Schupansky, the team's assists leader last year.

The substitutes bench also features goalkeepers Shelby Hogan and rookie Teagan Wy; defender Kayla Duran; midfielder Sofia Cook; and forwards Khyah Harper and Andrea Kitihata.

Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell; defenders Bruninha and Mandy Freeman; and midfielders Talia Sommer and Taryn Torres were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. New signing Guro Reiten is awaiting visa approval before traveling to the U.S., while young forward Mak Whitham is on international duty with the U.S. Youth National Team.

Gotham FC lineup at Boston Legacy FC

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

23 - Midge Purce

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

11 - Sarah Schupansky

28 - Katie Lampson

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González, 15 - Tierna Davidson, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitihata, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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